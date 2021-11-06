Representative Boebert Trolls AOCs Met Gala Outfit, Dems with Lets Go, Brandon Dress





Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert trolled AOC’s “Tax the Rich” Met gala gown and Democrats’ terrible Tuesday election results in one fell swoop publish your own fashion statement, a red dress featuring the Lets Go Brandon slogan that has become a rallying cry against President Biden’s policies. On Thursday, Boebert (R-Colo.) Shared a photo on Twitter of herself wearing the red dress while posing next to former President Donald Trump, her back to the camera to better show the statement in white letters flowing through the back. It’s not a sentence, it’s a movement, she wrote in the tweet. Come on, Brandon has gained massive popularity among Republicans in recent weeks as a snub to Biden. The phrase was first echoed after an NBC Sports reporter said NASCAR fans chanting F— Joe Biden last month were actually shouting in support of driver Brandon Brown. The phrase has since been printed on shirts, hats and even gun parts. The Boeberts dress caught the attention of some, who compared it to the dress of socialist sweetheart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala two months ago. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received a lot of attention after attending the 2021 Met Gala in her “Tax the Rich” dress. John Angelillo / UPI / Shutterstock Rep. Lauren Boebert mimicked the COA Met Gala outfit with a dress that said “Lets Go, Brandon”. Twitter At the high-profile event where tickets cost at least $ 30,000, the New York Democrat wore a white maxi dress with Tax the Rich printed in red on the back. She was quickly criticized on social media for attending the elite gala, with some calling her a fraud. Ocasio-Cortez defended his presence the next day, saying it was his responsibility to attend. And before enemies run wild, elected New Yorkers are regularly invited to and attend the Met because of our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public, she said. tweeted. I was one of the many at the party, she noted defensively. Representative Lauren Boebert shared a photo on Twitter of herself wearing a red dress with an anti-Biden slogan while posing next to former President Donald Trump. REUTERS / Joe Skipper The progressive has not publicly commented on Boeberts’ dress. Boeberts’ tweet came two days after Republicans made several upheavals across the country on election day, taking over the governorship in Virginia and a key seat in the New Jersey State Senate. Many House Republicans, as well as the Republican National Committee, compared the victories to the start of a red wave heading into the 2022 midterm election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/05/rep-boebert-trolls-aocs-met-gala-outfit-dems-with-lets-go-brandon-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos