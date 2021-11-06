Sebastin Faena opens his first EP with Gray Sorrenti CR Fashion Book

Over the past decade, Sebastián Faena has created some of fashion’s viral visuals, featuring influential names in the industry behind the camera. However, the experienced photographer and filmmaker comes out from behind the lens, translating his creative energy into an outlet where he truly feels himself: the music.

“I’ve been taking footage for over a decade, but it’s by far the most certain thing I’m sure about,” Faena said on a drive before the stars’ celebration of her debut EP at the center. -City of Manhattan. Socialist club. “The feeling of being able to touch and entertain people is more than I ever dreamed of possible. Becoming a reality is beyond words.

For Faena, the foray into music is an organic transition. “For me it’s always been the music and the visuals, it’s always been a thing for me, I could never think of it separately,” he said. “It’s about the narrative and the character of a story and that’s how the pictures happen.”

Faena’s inaugural EP “Save Your Life” with the voice of famous photographer Gray Sorrenti is what the artist considers his magnum opus in the grand scheme of his creative work as he exhibits his unbridled self as a storytelling artist his own story. Although Faena has played the piano and has been passionate about music since his childhood in Buenos Aires, this is the first time he has released his own music publicly beyond playing for friends and family.

It was following the emotional death of Faena’s mother that he realized that it was finally time to share this part of himself with the rest of the world. “Save Your Life” was his favorite, ”he said as he reflected on his last moments with his mother.“ She couldn’t do a lot of things in the end, but she could always respond to – ” that I play the piano? ”I knew I had to, it was finally time to record them.

A week after her mother passed away, Faena took the plunge into creating “Save Your Life” alongside her high school friends and Argentinian label Estamos Felices. “The whole spirit of this album was very spontaneous and familiar in the sense that it all happened naturally,” Faena said. The two EP songs “Save Your Life” and “Artificial Irresistible” were recorded live in one studio take, to which Faena likens riding a wave, feeling like harnessing the power of creative energy and surf it to its end.

“I was full of emotions, full of love and sadness,” Faena said. “Watching your mother or father die is one of the most horrible things that has happened to you, but also one of the most beautiful things that has happened to you.” It’s a time when you really understand what it is. there is in you, as if the concept of unconditional love becomes so clear and it is a beautiful moment, horrible as it is. ”

The complementary voices of Sorrenti and Faena together create a sweet, easygoing sound that is audibly emotional and honest, as if you are listening to someone melodically reciting pages from their diary. “The beat of the bass, that simple resonance of desire in the bare vocal melodies, reminded me of the Velvet Underground, in its honesty. I caught myself crying after the first chorus, ”singer-songwriter Cat Power said upon the EP’s release. “I found the song an instant trip to a place where I could feel a lot of pain but at the same time be absolved of it. And it’s great art!

In terms of vocals, Faena orders Sorrenti to sing the words he imagines his mother is singing on the track, which is also reflected in the song’s music video. Directed by Sorrenti and edited by Faena, the music video for “Save Your Life” juxtaposes videos of Sorrenti with vintage video footage of Faena’s mother’s Super Eight family. “That’s what my mother was to me,” Faena said of Sorrenti. “My mother had me when she was very old, so I never met my mother when she was a young girl. It was amazing to see her like this for the first time in these found videos.

Elsewhere, the second song on the EP “Artificial Intelligence” is inspired by actress Monica Vitti in the 1964 Italian drama Red Desert. “I wrote the song based on Vitti and her separation from people. She’s so desperate, hysterical and still feels so lonely,” Faena said. The song’s upcoming music video reinforced Faena’s love for directing. moving pictures. “Today, I would much rather do this video for myself than a few photos to express myself visually,” he said.

Throughout our conversation, there is a sense of peace in Faena’s tone. He reiterates his reassurance at this time of how he shares his art with the world. “I just make people happy,” Faena said. “I want people to listen to the songs over and over again and I want their life to be better because of it.” While the artist has worked to write his own narrative in the form of ethereal piano notes and thoughtful lyricism, he wants the EP to be part of the listener’s story. “I just wanted to enjoy them and I really want the song to be a part of their life.”