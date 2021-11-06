Bollywood fashion face-to-face who wore it best: Diwali 2021 edition





Bollywood has lit up a little more on the occasion of Diwali this year. There were plenty of stylish moments created that were quickly saved to our wishlist folders for our next festive outing. But celebrity fashion sensibilities often overlap and this Diwali, many coincidences were expected to take place. We never believed in the notion of the same great minds thought better than this Diwali where lehengas, saris and all the other ethnic outfits were displayed with the personal touches of Bollywood celebrities to make it their own. From Janhvi Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra sari to Alia Bhatt’s lehenga Sabyasachi, the Bollywood fashion face-to-face was a treat for sore eyes this Diwali and here are a few of our favorites that we struggled to find. choose the best. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor’s Off Shoulder Pink Lehenga Adds Style to Diwali Festivities Sarees are a Bollywood favorite and, to anyone’s surprise, Diwali 2021 has witnessed many saree-torial moments. One of those moments was spotted on Janhvi Kapoor and her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor who were both seen in light green Manish Malhotra sarees with metallic accents that seemed like the perfect start to the festivities. Obviously, you can’t get enough of lehenga this time of year and Alia Bhatt and Sanjana Sanghi have decided to go the same route but with their own modifications. Purple appears to be the color of the season when Alia Bhatt shone in Sabyasachi lehenga with a tie-up blouse and similar blouse style also seen on Sanjana Sanghi with her Torani purple lehenga with floral designs printed on it. Blush pink lehengas don’t seem to go out of style and luckily we have Khushi Kapoor and Mouni Roy to give us their take on their beauties’ style. Khushi Kapoor was a sassy diva in her Manish Malhotra off-the-shoulder chikankari lehenga that perfectly mixed modern and traditional. Mouni, meanwhile, added spice to the festival by lighting the path in a mirrored lehenga of the same color. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Manish Malhotra Saree’s Green Mirror Is Party Fashion At Its Peak Mouni Roy in front of Ekta Kapoor’s residence Sweet blooms are having a moment right now and that turns out to be quite the style statement even as winter is slowly starting to set in. And proof that spring in Bollywood runs all year round are Kajal Aggarwal and Genelia D’Souza in their delicate pastel floral sarees. . Genelia in a sari Anavila or Kajal in a Picchika saree are spring favorites, even in the middle of fall. Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Diwali 2021 Was Complete With Gorgeous Blue Lehenga And Ranbir Kapoor in arms Traditional brocade sarees are essential in every woman’s wardrobe, but Jacqueline Fernandez and Divya Khosla Kumar are proof that Diwali is the perfect excuse to drape them in style for the occasion. Jacqueline’s red Ekaya saree or Divya’s two-tone Benarasi saree, all we know is that the only way to really enhance her beauty is to style it with a bun and flowers in her hair. To read also: Mouni Roy in a chic mirror Lehenga Lit up like the star she is for Diwali 2021 To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

