Lauren Boebert wore a ‘Let’s go Brandon’ dress to meet Donald Trump and thinks it’s hilarious / LGBTQ Nation





Representative Lauren Boebert, who hangs out in her restaurant with a gun, like a normal person Photo: Jeffrey Beall / via Wikipedia

Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) says she turns Lets go Brandon a joke that went out of date a while ago into a move after wearing a dress with that meme on it to meet Donald Trump last night. Earlier today, Boebert shared a photo of herself in Mar-a-Lago wearing a dress that said Lets Go Brandon. Related: Lauren Boebert Brags about Giving Birth in a Truck in Disgusting Anti-Gay Rant About Pete Buttigieg It’s not a sentence, it’s a movement! #LGB she tweeted with the photo. Letting go of Brandon is a joke that many conservatives have been repeating over and over again for the past month, because repetition always turns bad jokes into good jokes. This comes from a NASCAR race in Alabama last month, where fans of driver Brandon Brown started chanting what sounded like Lets go, Brandon! It slowly became apparent that they were actually singing Fuck Joe Biden. Since then, Lets go Brandon has been everywhere to say Fuck Joe Biden without saying Fuck Joe Biden. Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) finished a House speech with Lets go Brandon and the hand pump on October 21, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took a photo with a Lets Go Brandon sign during ‘a baseball game, Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) wore a Lets go Brandon full face mask in Congress and a Southwest Airlines pilot under investigation for allegedly telling Lets go Brandon over the intercom on a flight this week. But Boebert is the Republican who does the most to make this meme jump the shark, because Tee hee hee, I say Fuck Joe Biden but not really! is the humor that speaks to him on a deeper level. She tweeted a photo of herself with a Lets go Brandon sign. She then became the champion of a rappers song Lets go Brandon which was deleted from YouTube. for violating the platform’s medical disinformation policy because of his words on COVID-19. For your awareness, YouTube has banned the song Lets Go Brandon but WAP is still available for your viewing and listening pleasure. To continue. Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) 24 October 2021 Then Boebert made this video, which is his walk around DC while the song Lets Go Brandon plays. She seems to think she is walking in a way that some might call fierce, although her performance of the walk is questionable. LETS GO BRANDON, she wrote with the video, to make sure everyone knows what the video is about. Yesterday, she tweeted pictures of herself in a Lets go Brandon gown in Mar-a-Lago, with Trump and other right-wing luminaries like Diamond and Silk. Boebert got positive coverage on the Fox Newss website, who compared her dress favorably to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs (D-NY) ‘s Tax the Rich dress she wore to the Met Gala this year. Lest anyone think the Ocasio-Cortezs dress is better because it references an actual problem instead of an immature meme, Boebert tweeted that Lets go Brandon is a move!

