No.13 Harvard clears 2-goal deficit, scores 3 unanswered in men’s hockey top 15

While No.15 men’s hockey Cornell had to retire in two overtime games to sweep Alaska Fairbanks, No.13 Harvard enjoyed a smoother sled. The Crimson scored a total of 16 goals over the weekend to easily defeat Dartmouth and Bentley.

The Red traveled to Lynah East in search of their first win for Ivy, and early in the second period the team looked set for a win. Cornell took a 2-0 lead, but the Crimson responded with three unanswered goals to steal the win, 3-2.

Harvard (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League), which displayed its attacking prowess last weekend, came out the gates shooting. Relentless on the forward chess, the Crimson exerted significant pressure past first-year goaltender Joe Howe.

This pressure quickly materialized with a Cornell penalty (2-1, 0-1) as senior defender and captain Cody Haiskanen was whistled for tripping. Howe and the penalty kill successfully defended two shots from Sean Farrell and John Farinacci.

Throughout the first period, the Crimson continued to dominate possession, keeping the puck behind the Cornells blue line. Harvard pulled out the game’s first 13 shots before the Red could save one.

But when the Red started aiming, the offense came to life. This time, Cornell dominated the puck, throwing 12 straight shots. But Harvard goaltender Mitchell Gibson stood tall in front of the net, denying every shot, including a flashy glove save on a rushed shot from senior forward and captain Kyle Betts.

Cornells’ persistence quickly resulted in a penalty. Betts imposed an interference penalty on Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun, creating an excellent scoring opportunity.

The Red got to work, spraying Gibson with gunfire. Junior forward Matt Stienburg broke through 16 minutes into the first period, recovering his own rebound and passing Gibson to give Cornell a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Harvards’ horse-collar junior Austin Wong forward Jack Malone nearly removed his helmet and prompted a scrimmage. After a review and a time out from Cornell, the Red received his first power play chance.

The power play used up the remainder of 1:32 of the first period, and early in the second, Harvard held on on the shorthanded penalty. It didn’t take long for Cornell to find the back of the net, even though he had to resort to non-traditional means.

Cornell doubled his lead in the 47th second of the second period. Junior defenseman Sam Malinski unleashed a shot that went right past the goal, but it bounced off the back panels and then deflected onto Gibson before making his way into the back of the net.

Harvard wasted no time in putting together an answer. The Crimson began to find more quality looks against Howe, and at 6:13 of the second stanza Harvard halved Cornells’ lead. Gibson fought off a 3v2 attack by the Reds, and Harvard took advantage of the rush with Farrell burying a shot behind Howe to make it 2-1.

That goal marked the first college goal Joe Howe had conceded. Cornell was given another power play opportunity as officials cited Jack Donato for hanging. The Red attacked with a flurry of activity before Gibson recorded a superb backstop. Junior defenseman Travis Mitchell threw a single shot from the outside, but Gibson hit the back for the glove impressively.

Harvard then regained control on offense and equalized the contest. Cornell returned the puck to the blue line and Casey Dornbach called them out, burying a cross pass into the net to tie it, 2-2.

Cornell then threw eight shots, four on a power play chance 15 minutes into the second period, but none of them connected. With 1:38 remaining in the frame, senior forward Liam Motley committed a holding penalty, giving Harvard his first power play shot in nearly 39 minutes.

The Red remained calm on the penalty. Cornells defenders blocked two shots, Howe saved and the Reds ended their second power play of the night before the third period.

Just a minute after killing that penalty, Cornells’ penalty unit was called up when first-year defender Hank Kempf was sent to the penalty box for interference. Harvard, the nation’s second in power play conversion percentage, scored on their third power play chance of the night.

The score came in a strange way, however. Farrell interrupted a shot and Howe dislodged the net backing before the shot crossed the line. Although officials initially called it a non-goal, the game was called off after consideration because the shot had to cross the line whether Howe moved the net or not. That crucial call gave Harvard its first lead, 3-2.

Cornell had another power-play shot at 5:14 of the period, but Gibson defended his post, adding two saves.

Neither team gained much ground over the next few minutes, but with five minutes to go the Red came back on for several shots on goal including one that hit Gibsons shoulder but none. of them only found the bottom of the nets.

The Red then opted for an empty net, pulling Howe for an additional attacker to find the equalizer. Cornell’s best shot came from junior forward Ben Berard, whose rocket from the last ditch with less than 10 seconds left hit just an inch too wide from the post, deflecting outside and securing a victory for Harvard.

Cornell will complete the list for the weekend tomorrow. The Red will venture to Hanover, New Hampshire for a meeting with Dartmouth at 7 p.m.