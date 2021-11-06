Warriors bench secures third consecutive dominant victory over Pelicans





Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Friday night’s game that Stephen Curry could start playing with the second unit more often.

It would be almost unfair at this point.

The Warriors bench is doing very well on its own, including outclassing the New Orleans Pelicans reserves 57-30 in a 126-85 dominance Friday night at the Chase Center. Halfway to an eight-game franchise record at home, the Warriors are 3-1 and edged their opponents by a total of 81 points in the streak. The Warriors (7-1) entered Friday’s game leading the NBA in assists (29.3 per game) and defensive rating (97.1 points per 100 possessions), and it was about almost the same against the humble Pelicans. The Warriors limited a third straight opponent to less than 100 points and 40% shots and gave out 36 assists. Curry had 19 points and six assists, Jordan Poole had 26 points on 10 of 15 shots and Andrew Wiggins added 16 points. But the story of the game was the bench for the Warriors, who got at least a bucket of the five subs that recorded a minute in the first three quarters. Nemanja Bjelica led the way for unity with 13 points and seven rebounds, Gary Payton II added 17 points in his typical electric minutes, Otto Porter Jr. had eight points and Andre Iguodala knocked out the Pelicans with 10 assists in 17 minutes. It really is a weapon, Kerr said of Payton. He’s a really dynamic player, and I think the fit with this year’s squad is so good. On Iguodala, Kerr added: Andre has always been the guy to tie it all together. He’s back to doing that for us these days which makes our job as coaching staff a lot easier. The entire squad brought energy and a defensive presence to a game that lacked star power from the opponents. New Orleans (1-9) lost six straight games starting the season without Zion Williamson (foot), and Brandon Ingram missed his fourth straight game with a hip injury. In their absence, the Pelicans haven’t gotten much from anyone other than Jonas Valanciunas (20 points, 15 rebounds). It wasn’t what Willie Green had in mind when he became head coach in July, but he said he was still grateful for the opportunity in a profession that started with the Warriors. After 12 years of playing career, Kerr hired him as an assistant in 2016. How much time do you have? Green said when asked about Kerr, who is still one of his sounding boards and taught Green balance, to consider the human factor and enjoy it. I’m so lucky to have had the debut I got here under Steve Kerr, Green said. But Kerr did Green a disservice during Friday’s game, when the Warriors never trailed in the final three quarters and were leading up to 44 points. The Warriors scored eight 3-pointers in the first quarter, including four by Curry, to take a 38-31 lead. A game after struggling while ill, Curry showed little lingering effect with 12 points and three assists in the opening 12 minutes. His two 3 points and an assist to Poole for a float halfway through the first quarter almost single-handedly erased New Orleans’ seven-point advantage in about a minute. The Warriors have made just two turnovers, just two days after spitting out so much that Kerr said he pouted on the bench. Draymond Green noticed the field’s body language and checked on the coach during a time-out group. We came out in the first trimester flipping it like hot cakes. I mean, the ball was all over the place, Draymond Green said of a 17-turn-around festival. You look over the sideline and feel like the world is falling apart on you. You have nowhere to turn. As it continued, to me he started to look like guys flipping the ball, trying not to flip it. If you keep putting your head down, it kills us, Green said to Kerr. His energy changed like that, and our energy changed like that. He is the leader of our group. Kerr and the Warriors had the right energy almost from the start on Friday, increasing their lead over the Pelicans to 15 points in the second quarter. But Golden State missed 11 straight points from a 3-point range in the second quarter and hung on to a 54-50 advantage at the break. The Warriors stepped up their defense in the third quarter, limiting the Pelicans to 5 of 21 shots. Rusty Simmons is reprising the Warriors for The San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @Rusty_SFChron

