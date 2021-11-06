Hockey India names 24 players for preseason ahead of Junior Men’s World Cup-Sports News, Firstpost





Junior players were getting ready for the centerpiece of the camp being held at SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

Representative image. Reuters

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the probable base group for a warm-up camp ahead of the Junior Men’s World Cup scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 24. The camp will start from Sunday on the site of the mega event. “The players will report to head coach Graham Reid and coach BJ Kariappa on November 7 for the pre-season before the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from around the world will compete for top honors,” said HI in a press release. Junior players were getting ready for the centerpiece of the camp being held at SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months. But now that there are less than three weeks left for the FIH event, “the Core Probable Group will try to get used to the ground at Kalinga hockey stadium and acclimatize before the tournament.” India, host country and defending champion, is grouped together in Group B with Canada, France and Poland. Other contending teams include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in Pool A while the Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States have been grouped together in Pool C. Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt form Pool D. Probable base group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singhwarhivel Singh Moirangees, Singhwaran Singhivam, Singhwaramuh Moirangs , Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

