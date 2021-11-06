Khushi Kapoor wears two corset evening dresses worth 16k to celebrate her birthday with Janhvi Kapoor | Fashion trends





Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on November 5 with friends and family. Her photos of the celebrations have gone viral on social media. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also posted an adorable click at the birthday party, calling Khushi her “whole life.” However, it’s her anniversary-style record that has left us weak in the knees. For her birthday party, Khushi donned two similar corset-style dresses, but in different tones. The photo Janhvi posted to her Instagram Stories showed her in a pink rose outfit. However, later Khushi was seen outside her birthday venue wearing a dark chocolate brown version of the same outfit. Both dresses are from the House Of CB women’s clothing brand, and if you’d like to include them in your collection, we’ve found all the details for you. Scroll forward to see the price of the corset style outfits and how Khushi styled the look. + READ ALSO | Khushi Kapoor in 79k dreamy lehenga is ready for the holiday season, photos inside Khushi’s lustrous silk-satin maxi-length ensemble updates the timeless slip dress with a beautifully draped cowl neckline, barely there spaghetti straps, a bodycon silhouette, and a boned corset on the bodice. The set accentuated her slender figure and elevated the birthday look. Both chic and delicate, Khushi has combined the silk satin ensemble with patterned hoops. She left her locks open in the center parting and styled them in soft waves. A deep pink lip shade, glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and a hint of mascara on the lashes completed Khushi’s beauty choices. + Later, Khushi was also seen outside the anniversary venue wearing the chocolate-colored midi version of the babydoll dress with earrings, sheer open-toed sandals, a black mask, and open locks. . + Both dresses – pink rose and chocolate version – are available on the House Of CB website. The maxi dress is worth it 16 924 (GBP 169) and noon fees 13,919 (139 GBP). The powder pink satin dress. (houseofcb.com) The chocolate satin dress. (houseofcb.com) Earlier, Khushi Kapoor also posted her Diwali bash look on the gram. She attended Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party at her Mumbai home wearing a flamingo pink lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse set. Take a look at the photos: What do you think of the whole of Khushi? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/khushi-kapoor-wears-two-corset-slip-dresses-worth-rs-13k-for-birthday-bash-with-janhvi-kapoor-101636182983561.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos