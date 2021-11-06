Playboy settles trademark dispute over iconic bunny costumes

Connect with us

A model is seen in the new Playboy store in central London on September 19, 2007. REUTERS / Alessia Pierdomenico

  • Playboy accuses Fashion Nova of ripping off “iconic” rabbit design
  • Fashion Nova retorted that ‘mock’ trial was anti-competitive

(Reuters) – Playboy Enterprises International Inc has settled its trademark case against fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova LLC, which it had accused of ripping off its “iconic” bunny costume, according to a case filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

The parts’ common deposit of Thursday says they have signed a settlement agreement and will dismiss the claims with prejudice, meaning they cannot be re-filed. More information about the settlement was not immediately available.

Playboy complaint, filed last year, said that Los Angeles-based Fashion Nova’s costumes were “virtually indistinguishable” from its design, including “all or nearly all of the features that make the iconic bunny costume: ears and rabbit tail, ribbon, cuffs, corset, and bow tie collar. “

Playboy alleged that Fashion Nova’s costumes infringed its federal trademarks and said its ability to quickly manufacture new clothes is “in large part due to its willingness to copy the designs of other companies.”

Fashion Nova sells cheap and quick to market fashion primarily through the Internet. He settled allegations that he had copied the Versace dress designs in July, shortly before a trial began.

Fashion Nova has denied Playboy’s allegations in a april filing, arguing that Playboy had abandoned its costume brand. He also accused Playboy of filing a “sham” complaint that was “objectively unfounded” and brought “for an unfair, inappropriate and anti-competitive purpose”.

Playboy attorneys Daniel Posner and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Marshall Searcy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor Fashion Nova or Squire’s attorney Adam Fox Patton Boggs.

U.S. District Judge James Selna is presiding over the case.

The case is Playboy Enterprises International Inc v. Fashion Nova LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2: 20-cv-09846.

Read more:

Versace and Fashion Nova sewed a dispute over the copy of clothing shortly before the trial

