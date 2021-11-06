Von Dutch Docuseries trailer reveals murder and chaos behind the brand





If you were in the 2000s, especially as a teenager, you will certainly remember the iconic look of fashion label Von Dutch. While the company was best known for its trucker hats and jeans, all with the recognizable logo stitched onto them, the popular fashion brand also harbored a mysterious and darker side. Enter the new Hulu docuseries, The curse of Von Dutch: a brand to die for. The film, directed by André Renzi, will focus on the beginnings and endings of the brand and the people who played the complex roles behind its launch from obscurity to one of the world’s most recognizable labels. Venice Beach surfers, crowd members, European fashion businessmen and Hollywood’s biggest names were all competing to take the helm of this incredibly sought-after brand. In the trailer, we see three men: Ed boswell, Bobby von, and Michel cassell who all insist that they are the true creators of the Von Dutch brand. We also meet Tony sorensen who was brought in by Cassell to serve as CEO. Sørensen says that when he got on board, some things were hidden from him. Image via Hulu RELATED: The 60 Best Shows On Hulu Right Now We have some glimpses of what those secrets might be. Money laundering is mentioned as an easy thing to avoid for business owners and even beyond that they mention that the first production of Von Dutch jeans was only Dickies with the Von Dutch label. sewn on the top. And when the cracks started to appear? The owners were known to have a physical argument over their disagreements. And when the fighting hasn’t succeeded, well, that’s where the murder-for-pay plot comes in. Von claims he was the target when things went wrong for the company at the hands of CEO Sørensen. But Sørensen is not the only one to have been involved in the damage and terror that befell the crew. Cassell admits he met a Colombian girl with connections to the Escobar family. While we don’t hear more in the trailer about this connection, it could lead to the chaos that ensues for the multiple men who claim to be the true founders of Von Dutch. The three-part series premieres Thursday, November 18, only on Hulu. You can check out the full trailer (set to the sounds of the era – Butterfly by Ville folle) below and listen to celebrities like Paris Hilton and Dennis rodman on the cultural enthusiasm of Von Dutch:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says His Matrix Resurrections Character Is Just Called “Morpheus” Abdul Mateen II says it will all make sense once we see “The Matrix Resurrections”. Read more

About the Author Britta DeVore

(106 articles published)

Britta DeVore is a TV and film news contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing the drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More from Britta DeVore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/von-dutch-docuseries-trailer-murder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos