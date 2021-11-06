Actress Helen Paul Launches Massive Fashion Store in Georgia, US Photos & Videos Online





Nigerian artist Helen Paul may be known as an actress, but it looks like she has her hands in the fashion world too

The much-loved humor merchant recently opened her own fashion department store in Georgia, US, and flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos.

A photo captured a grateful Helen and her husband posing outside the store as congratulatory messages poured in from fans and industry colleagues Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, surprised members of the online community after recently opening her own fashion store in Georgia, United States. The artist who is best known for comedy and occasional appearances in Nollywood productions moved out of the country a few years ago. Photos, videos of Helen Paul’s fashion store in the United States. Photo: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram A post shared a few days ago on her Instagram page saw the actress calling on the public to visit her fashion store and buy from her. Read also I can’t get over it: BBNaija’s Erica is stunned as she joins the league of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Davido Check out a photo and video she shared below: Another article saw Helen posing with her husband and other friends who came to explore the new space. Popular clergyman Nike Adeyemi was also spotted with the comedian in the fashion store. See more pictures below: Congratulatory messages are pouring in As expected, fans and colleagues of the humor merchant flooded her Instagram page with congratulatory messages following the store’s launch. Read some comments spotted below: bouquiunstoppable said: “Congratulations.” idahosalaurie said: “Procedures!” salami_margaret said: “? joydiamond47 said: “Congratulations and more to come Amen.” rootzfashun said: “May the heavens open to you, may his face shine on you and make all paths straight for you, your favor will be your name as you continue on this journey, i famous sister … congratulations.” Read also Black excellence: BBNaija star Saskay is a radiant beauty in two ankara outfits She started running a fashion store since 2012 The comedian’s director, Dr Bunmi, in a brief conversation with Legit.ng revealed that she started running a fashion outfit in Lagos as early as 2012. “She’s been running a fashion outfit in Lagos since 2012,” she said. Dr Bunmi also explained that the actress is not pursuing a doctorate in the United States because she already graduated some time ago. Helen Paul and her husband make fans fall in love with video Few months ago, Legit.ng gathered the report from a video where Helen Paul’s husband Femi said her legal career dates back to ancient times, noting that it is supported by the Bible. Helen argued that praising God is entertainment and that God loves to be entertained by his people. The actress said her husband doesn’t have a career, but her husband objected to her point, saying artists are down on things. Source: Legit.ng

