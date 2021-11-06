Young designer from Albany receives $ 100,000 grant





When Instagram first announced its inaugural #BlackDesignVisionaries grant program in June, streetwear designer Taofeek Abijako from Albany applied and then forgot he had. To his surprise, he won. Abijako and his design brand, Head of State, won the Visionary Small Business grant of $ 100,000.

It’s like one of those long waits that you end up forgetting, Abijako said on Friday. I feel really good about it. We are truly very privileged to be the recipient.

The head of state was one of five recipients of a #BlackDesignVisionaries scholarship. This is a grant donated by @design, the official Instagrams account celebrating craftsmanship and creativity, in partnership with the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The program aims to invest in future black designers and black-led design firms that the Brooklyn Museum says offer expressions of black culture and have a powerful vision for the future. Abijako says he plans to use this grant to structure the business side of his brand and help it run better as a business. He also hopes to use it to advance the initiatives with which the head of state is working. These plans, however, are still approximate and he is in the process of developing detailed action plans. While based in New York City, Abijako still has an emotional connection to his home in Albany. Graduated from Albany High School in 2016, he started painting pairs of Vans sneakers which he sold to his peers, eventually launching his products at New York Mens Fashion Week. His designs are inspired by the communities he grew up in: Albany and Lagos, Nigeria. I have spent half of my life in two different communities, he says. At least for me it’s more of a personal understanding of who I am, my upbringing and also my assimilation into Western culture. And besides finding the balance between the two sides, this is what fuels the brand’s overall inspiration. Abijako continues to be active in her community here in Albanys South End and tries to make a difference in her two homes. In the past, I have worked with Youth FX, ”he said, the artistic creation founded and directed in Albany by Bhawin Suchak. And especially during COVID-19 (I worked with) the South End Night Market. This happened last Thursday. of each month, during the summer. And a lot of people in the community are part of it. The South End Night Market has helped businesses in Albanys South End come together and regain business they lost to the pandemic. It meant a lot to Abijako, as a black-owned business owner himself, to be able to support other business owners. He also worked with Youth Political Alliance, an organization that helped young people in the capital region register as voters for the first time last year. Abijako hopes to use his platform to give back. The brand really ties into my personal story, he said. Anyway, I continue, in quotes, as an individual. Everything is linked to the brand’s aspiration in this area.

