Royal style watch: from Kate Middleton’s unique coat dress to Sophie Wessex’s leather look

Grace Lindsay

From Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex to Duchess Camilla and Princess Eugenie, check out our favorite royal outfits of the week in the latest royal style watch from HELLO !.



It has been another busy week of outings for the Royal Family, with people like Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall seen attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow in style.

Parties and award ceremonies were also in full swing, and Lady Amélie and Lady Eliza Spencer were seen getting into the festive spirit in their glittery looks.

We’ve rounded up our favorite outfits of the week, so you can get inspired for your next shopping spree …

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked stunning in blue at a reception to mark the opening of COP26 in Glasgow

Kate Middleton looked stunning in blue on Monday night, wearing a bespoke blue coat dress by Eponine paired with dark blue heels through Rupert sanderson for the reception of COP26.

The royal wore her hair in a chic bun and her makeup had a super flawless finish.

The royal looked amazing in her casual outfit as she celebrated the #PromiseToThePlanet Scouts campaign

Kate sported a more casual look earlier today to celebrate the #PromiseToThePlanet Scouts campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun.

The Duchess wore black skinny jeans, See by Chloé ankle boots, an elegant turtleneck sweater from Really wild clothes and a quilted gilet from the Copenhagen-based designer Ganni.

The Countess of Wessex

October 6, #CountessOfWessex hosted a reception for the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance, featuring NEW Loewe Anagram Belted Leather Midi Dress REPEAT pearl pendant necklace, silver hoop earrings set with diamonds, gold chain bracelet Fergus Burnett / 100WF Flickr pic.twitter.com/LqwAEOl8er – Data Duchesse (@ dataduchesse2) November 3, 2021

The Countess recently wowed in a daring Loewe leather look

Sophie Wessex made a statement in a Loewe leather look in pictures of a party celebrating the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance back in October.

The countess wore the ‘Anagram belted leather midi dress‘, layering her look by adding a black long sleeve top underneath, one of her favorite pearl pendant necklaces and simple black heels. Her blonde hair is kept natural and loose.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie donned a chic Zara shirt dress to visit Bramber Bakehouse

Princess Eugenie proved that even royals were shopping on Main Street when she was pictured visiting Bramber Bakehouse with her charity co-founder Julia De Boinville.

Eugenie chose to wear a chic Zara shirt dress, which actually dates back to 2019 when she wore it with a trendy belt to send environmentalists on a charity bike ride from London to Monaco.

The royal wore an outfit from Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka to the COP26 summit this week

The royal also made a surprise appearance atop COP26, sporting modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka.

Eugenie wore the ‘Seymore’ knit dress, style it with a cool biker jacket. The wool felt design features an oversized square shape that adds a more modern silhouette to the A-line dress.

Duchess Camille

Duchess Camilla looked perfect in plaid during her visit to St Wilfred’s Hospice

Duchess Camilla chose to wear a bold tartan coat to visit St Wilfred’s Hospice in Eastbourne on her 40th birthday.

She styled the winter staple with her favorite tall boots and, of course, her Remembrance Poppy pin. She added some beautiful gold bracelets and her usual bouncy blow-dry too.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie paired an Armani jacket with a leopard-print tulle skirt by Pennyblack

Princess mary attended the launch of the 2021 Child Development Calendar, wearing a stunning leopard print tulle skirt by Pennyblack, paired with a zipped black belted jacket by Armani.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York wore military jacket to Yeovil Literary Festival

The Duchess of York always looks so sophisticated, and this week was no exception. The royal rocked a gold and black military-style jacket by The Extreme Collection attend the Yeovil literary festival. She finished the look with a simple black skirt and ballet slippers from French Sole.

Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore shimmering sequin dresses to the 2021 Leopard Awards

The Spencer sisters looked stunning in sequins at the 2021 Leopard Awards. Lady Amelia and Eliza’s outfits were from Michael kors‘AW21 ready-to-wear collection.

The pair looked so stylish as they attended the Tatler Little Black Book party in London

The couple were also spotted at the Tatler Little Black Book party in London looking so festive in their sparkly outfits. Lady Amelia wore a gold mini dress by Michael Kors while Eliza sported a black sequined bodysuit and pleated pants, also from the designer.

