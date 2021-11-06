Menswear is back with a winter bite but no Squid Game tracksuits yet





Whatever menswear messages have emerged on digital catwalks this season, maxi dresses, kilts, and tunics (JW Anderson, Louis Vuitton, Dries van Noten) are not for the faint of heart. Squid Games’ blood-spotted tracksuits on Netflix aren’t for everyday wear, either. On Instagram, men wear makeup and feminine clothes while Prada sent their Miu Miu collection with girls dressed as boys dressed as girls dressed as tomboys. Some commentators have called him genre agnostic: Binary farewell has been in the headlines. Either way, an obvious practical result this winter in men’s fashion in this country is that there are a lot more weddings due to the backlogs created by the coronavirus, so a lot more costumes in demand for festive events. and people who treat each other for something special after a long period of fallow at home wearing mundane hoodies and tracksuits. Red shirt 350, pants 475 both Jacquemus

Fendi 795 shirt; pants 199 Swedish Tiger; 850 Alexander McQueen boots

Dining out requires heat and for comfort there are now fewer restrictions, more relaxed and wearable dressing. For the changeable Irish climate, everyone needs a decent overcoat or trench coat, waxed jacket or badass bomber jacket, while sturdy brogues or tractor-soled boots are imperative by wet weather in town outside. Adventurous Men have become more adventurous since the pandemic, according to Brown Thomas’ menswear manager Stephen Burnett, not necessarily heading for kilts but opting for brighter, more upbeat colors. For a real sartorial touch, there’s nothing like scarlet shades to warm up a cold day indoors or out. In addition to the big, familiar, luxurious and expensive brands from Dolce & Gabbana and Prada to McQueen and Fendi (some pictured here), 20 new, more affordable labels have been introduced to the store this season. They include colorful, sustainable and ethically produced Four Fifteen Ams t-shirts; Daily Paper from Amsterdam whose joggers, hoodies and t-shirts merge the African heritage of its founders with modern design; and A Cold Wall, functional work clothes, sweaters and cardigans in high-tech fabrics. 1700 shirt, 750 pants both Prada

Acne Studios 330 knit sweater, 499 Loewe pants, 850 Alexander McQueen boots

In the meantime, partywear is coming to life and sneakers are getting more wacky and flamboyant. Daniel Craig’s pink velvet tuxedo may have set a trend, but strong animal print shirts or those in bright blue or bright red get right to the point and are bound to be a winner in one form or another this Christmas season. All clothing and accessories from Brown Thomas. Photographer Perry Ogden assisted by Emmet Banahan; digital technology Catherine Walsh; Artistic Director and Stylist Darren Feeney assisted by Roisin Haines. Lukman model @ notanotheragency; grooming David Cashman & Christine Lucignano; scenography Grainne Walsh.

