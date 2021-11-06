Fashion
Designers move to boost African fashion brands | The Guardian Nigeria News
As fashion continues to return to the old days, Polo Avenue collaborated with Banke Kuku to launch its 1970s-themed SS22 collection during Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) 2021 which took place. held recently.
The project aims to foster the growth and dynamism of the African fashion industry by supporting and collaborating with outstanding emerging fashion brands and talents.
In the collection, Banke Kuku showcased a sophisticated fusion of silk and prints in pajama sets and dresses. The brand gives its signature monogram print a 1970s makeover to symbolize the fashion elements of that era.
With a vision to deepen global appeal and demand for Nigeria’s exceptional fashion designers and their pieces, the 70s collection features Banke Kukus’ first runway showcase inspired by music, art and culture. outstanding achievements of Nigeria during this decade.
Speaking at the launch, Banke Kuku said the high levels of rich and artistic creativity of the 1970s in Nigeria inspired the collection.
In creating this collection, we have worked very hard to push our limits while still maintaining our brand’s goal – which is to create luxury loungewear that transforms into casual wear. We wanted our Kuku tribe to enjoy refined elegance through these pieces as we gradually break out of COVID-induced blockages and enter the holiday season, she said.
Polo Avenue Executive Director Jennifer Obayuwana said: We are proud to collaborate with Banke Kuku on her debut runway collection at LFDW 2021, where she showcased opulent, multi-dimensional loungewear that is referenced from our rich Nigerian heritage. At Polo Avenue, our goal remains to develop and promote African fashion and talent who demonstrate excellence and superior quality in their work. We look forward to future collaborations such as this which will develop the luxury fashion market in Nigeria and impact the economy as a whole.
