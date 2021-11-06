Here’s Why Hats Are Thrown On The Ice To Celebrate Hat Tricks And What Happens To Those Tossed By Kraken Fans | Sports

SEATTLE Questions flew almost as fast as Hats did on Thursday night after Kraken winger Jordan Eberle scored a third straight goal.

Why do fans litter the ice with hats? Can they ever get them back? What will the team do with all of their free headwear?

All understandable questions, considering this is the first time an NHL hat trick has been recorded by a Kraken or a player visiting the Climate Pledge Arena. The term refers to a player scoring three goals in a match, which is usually enough to send cascading hats in tribute from the stands, but Eberles’ feat was very special in that it was about ‘a natural hat trick, three consecutive uninterrupted scoring by a teammate or an opponent Goal.

It’s obviously an honor, it’s really cool, Eberle said of his historic achievement. I’ve had a few, but this one is of course the first in Kraken history and in this arena is pretty special.

Eberle has now turned the round so to speak four times. But this is his first natural release, which in recent years only happens in about 14% of hat tricks.

I’m not going to lie, when he came in I really thought about it, Eberle said of his slapshot in the third period between the pads of Sabers goaltender Dustin Tokarski. It was a beautiful moment, and it’s part of the story. So it’s nice to be a part of it.

A natural hat trick includes three consecutive goals scored over multiple periods like Eberles were as well as on empty nets with goalies drawn for an extra attacker and in overtime, but not in shootouts.

It was an even rarer night in the NHL overall, as Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron also had a natural hat trick against Detroit and subsequently added a non-consecutive fourth goal. A four-goal game is less known as a hat trick in Texas, although the origins of the term are not really established.

The term hat trick originated in 1850s cricket when bowlers with three consecutive wickets hitting the stakes behind the batter were given hats. Harry Hyland of the Montreal Wanderers recorded the first hat trick in NHL history on December 18, 1917, before the feat was recognized or praised.

While there is evidence for the term’s use in NHL newspaper articles in the 1930s, the Hockey Hall of Fame says the term came into being when a store owner of Toronto’s Sammy Taft has launched a promotional gimmick of giving free hats to any player scoring three goals in games involving the hometown of the Maple Leafs.

The first beneficiary of the offer was Chicago Black Hawks forward Alex Kaleta, who had tried on a fedora in the Tafts store in January 1946 that he couldn’t afford. Taft told Kaleta he could have the fedora if he scores three goals against the Leafs at Maple Leaf Gardens that night.

Kaleta has scored four goals. And although his side lost 6-5 again, Kaleta left town with his head covered.

A Montreal store owner then used the same promotional gimmick, and the hat trick has become a permanent part of NHL lore. There are accounts of players on a junior team from Guelph, Ont. Called the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters, with alumni including future Hall of Fame members Jean Ratelle, Andy Bathgate, Harry Howell and Rod Gilbert. , receiving free headwear from his hat shop sponsor for scoring three goals, though the Toronto Hall of Fame is sticking to the Taft and Kaleta legend for now.

Fans quickly started to greet the three-goal game by throwing their hats on the ice back in the 1940s and 1950s, hats were common fashion accessories, and almost everyone in the rink wore them. .

The Black Hawks whose pre-1986 team name was usually spelled out in two words instead of just one like this now features prominently in the tradition of hat tricks. The fastest in NHL history was recorded in just 21 seconds by Chicago forward Bill Mosienko in 1952 in a 7-6 victory over the New York Rangers.

Jean Béliveau of the Montreal Canadiens scored three consecutive goals in 44 seconds against Boston in a November 1955 game. This feat changed the course of league history, as all three scorers came on the same game. power with the Bruins killing a minor penalty.

The NHL quickly changed its rules the following season so that a minor penalty expires as soon as a power play goal is scored. This rule remains in effect today.

Wayne Gretzky, considered the greatest player of all time, has had 50 hat tricks in his career, including seven of the natural variety. This is why Eberles’ feat on Thursday night is sometimes referred to as a Wayne Gretzky hat trick.

This should not be confused with a hat trick from Gordie Howe, named after the legendary Red Wings forward who could elbows in the face as often as he scored goals. Ironic honor refers to a player scoring a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game.

Hats aren’t the only things tossed on the ice by fans.

Red Wings loyalists toss live and dead octopuses across the ice to greet three-goal games, and Nashville Predators fans toss catfish.

Scott Mellanby of the Florida Panthers was credited by his goaltender teammate John Vanbiesbrouck with pulling off a rat trick in the 1995-96 season by killing a rat in the locker room with his stick and then scoring two goals this that night. When Mellanby pulled off a hat trick that same season, fans littered the ice with plastic rats.

And when the Panthers surprisingly advanced to the Stanley Cup Final that spring, plastic rats were thrown for seemingly every goal the team scored in their playoff run before the league banned. finally training.

At Climate Pledge Arena, with the Red Wings once cornering the octopus market, not to mention animal rights, no one is throwing squid because they’re all too similar. Instead, his hats, and once they leave the hands of the fans, they never get them back.

NHL teams traditionally display the hats or donate them to charity, although with COVID-19, clothing sharing tends to be frowned upon these days.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said on Friday that the Kraken will put all collected hats in an acrylic box that will be on display in the teams’ new 32 Bar & Grill restaurant at the Community Iceplex training center.

For now, the team is working on what to do with the following hats collected due to Kraken’s hat tricks at home, although after COVID the plan is to donate them to charity.