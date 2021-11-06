Must Read: Chiara Ferragni Launches Makeup, What Gen Z Investors Mean For Fashion





Photo: Courtesy of © Amazon Prime Video There are the stories that make the friday fashion headlines. Chiara Ferragni launches makeup

On Thursday, Chiara Ferragni announced the launch of her first makeup collection under her eponymous brand, which will be available in Italy, Spain and Portugal exclusively through the Douglas perfume chain, as well as online on the retailer’s website and on the site of its own brand. The collection includes three shades of lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow palette, blush and brow gel, all dressed in glittery pink packaging with Ferragni’s iconic logo for blue eyes. {WWD} What Gen Z investors mean for fashion

MC Nanda speaks of “a growing number of Gen Z venture capitalists and investors who are launching new approaches into the space and translating their personal brand and community development know-how into investment positions. “and explores the implications for the fashion industry. A point to note, according to Nanda: “Gen-Z is now focusing its energy on companies that align with their own ethics and personal values, ranging from sustainability to mental health. “{Fashion business} How the red carpet had fun again

Nick Remsen examines how the pandemic has changed the red carpet for the better, making it “freer – and more fearless – than ever” for She. “This year’s red carpet looks are driven by a renewed and charged sense of dynamic freedom – with the resulting confidence, ownership, openness and often daring – that someone opts for the low-key, the high end or something like that. between the two. All of this adaptation seems to have emboldened wardrobe decision-making as well, with always cheerful and upbeat outfits spotted by labels big and small. “{She} Why mohair is currently trending in men’s fashion

GQ‘s Cam Wolf welcomes us to the “Age of Bro-Hair”, calling mohair “the biggest and most fuzzy fabric in men’s fashion” right now. “In men’s fashion, there is nothing bigger than mohair, the shaggy wool that makes up the sweaters and cardigans of the moment,” he writes, citing pieces by Marni, Awake NY, John Elliott, Isabel Marant, Brownstone, The Elder Statesman, Supreme and more. . “Mohair’s tactility is the engine that keeps the Bro-Hair trend going. Sweaters look like something that has lived a long life,” notes Wolf. {GQ} 16Arlington designer Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati dies at 28

Federica “Kikka” Cavenati, co-founder and creator of London-based 16Arlington, died on October 18 at the age of 28, “following a brief and sudden illness,” reports WWD. Alongside his life partner Marco Capaldo, Cavenati has made the brand, which the duo founded in 2017, a “go-to label for the whole party and commercial and critical success,” as Natalie Theodosi puts it. Lena Dunham too wrote a tribute to Cavenati for the British Vogue. {WWD/British Vogue} Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

