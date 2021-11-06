Better reactions on Twitter to ‘the crown’ photos of Princess Diana’s revenge gown

Film for The crown Season 5 has reached one of Princess Diana’s best-known events, and fans on Twitter can barely contain their excitement.

Elizabeth Debicki, who will play the People’s Princess from Season 5, was recently seen filming Princess Diana’s appearance at a June 1994 gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. In new photos of the set, which you can see here, Debicki wears a recreation of Greek designer Christina Stambolian’s little black dress, known as the “Vengeance Dress”.

The bodycon dress, which fell just above the thigh and had an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, was said to have been in the Princess of Wales wardrobe for three years before the event, amid concerns she was might have been “too daring” for royal standards. She decided to wear the LBD to the gala after her previously planned look, including a Valentino dress, was leaked to the press, by People.

Princess Diana ArchivesGetty Images

Princess Diana made a statement during her appearance at the event, which took place the same night Prince Charles admitted he had been unfaithful during their wedding on national television. Rather than canceling her public appearances, Diana grabbed public attention with a look that went against royal protocol, as off-the-shoulder necklines are typically discouraged during royal appearances.

The crown is known for her detailed recreations of royal family looks, and the “revenge dress” is no exception. With the new take on Diana’s iconic moment, fans have become even more excited for the season ahead. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the new set photos.

Quinci LeGardye

Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics and mental health through a black feminist lens.

