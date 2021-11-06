ZERO CONTACT raises the bar for entertainment NFTs

Sir Anthony Hopkins already has two Oscars to his credit. Now he’s adding another unique experience to his latest movie roster, ZERO CONTACT, will be the first film to air on VIEWE, the world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) viewing platform.

VUELE is the world’s leading direct-to-consumer feature film viewing and distribution platform, delivering collectible feature films and digital entertainment content in NFT form. It marks a new era for the entertainment industry and the way movies are viewed and marketed.

What is most important about this new film is that it was remotely produced in 17 different territories during the first waves of the global pandemic in 2020. According to production details, the film was produced. is heavily reliant on using Zoom to shoot scenes.

The story follows five characters from around the world who are only linked by their dedication to tech titan Finley Hart (Hopkins). The five characters uncover a secret invention of the tech titan and collaborate to shut it down as it provides either the solution to humanity’s problems or the end of life on earth.





ZERO CONTACT is produced and produced by Rick dugdale (Plot Anthology, Acknowledgement) and written and co-produced by Cam Cannon (USS Indianapolis: men of courage). VUELE is powered by CurrencyWorks (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a fintech platform developer in partnership with Enderby Entertainment.

Cameron Chell, Co-Head of Flies and CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman reveals more about the film, its production, and what is planned to offer in the NFT space.

Is it correct to say that this is the first feature film made specifically for the NFT segment / platform?

ZERO CONTACT is the first NFT star-powered feature film. Using video conferencing software, Enderby Entertainment was able to shoot the film around the world during the global COVID-19 pandemic without compromising the health and safety of those involved. At the same time, this style gives the film a personal and intimate feel, making audiences feel like they’re with them for the ride on their own computer, tablet or smartphone.

Offer the film in NFT on VUELE ready for the revolutionary way ZERO CONTACT was shot and produced. Demand is increasing for digital currencies, digital assets and security tokens. We have started CurrencyWorks as a full-service blockchain platform provider that can develop and develop high quality digital collectibles for quite some time now.

VUELE was created through discussions with Rick Dugdale, President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment. He and I have been talking about the impact of blockchain on the film industry for years. The more we looked at the distribution of digital content and the use of blockchain to do so, we came to the conclusion that movies in Hollywood had all the hallmarks of great potential for digital collectibles.

Die-hard fans have always proven that they would go to great lengths to acquire exclusive memorabilia related to their favorite actor, movie, or franchise. This is why we have implemented a direct-to-consumer sales model. VUELE allows filmmakers to forge deeper and more personal bonds with fans.

A feature film appears to be a highly creative and unique offering. Does that mean the sky is practically the limit when it comes to NFT (midrange)?

NFTs are incredibly versatile. The successful sale of the first 11 NFT ZERO CONTACTs showed how great creative studios can be with their offerings. The assets, created by CurrencyWorks on VUELE, include the feature film that the buyer can watch on the VUELE platform as well as highly sought-after content such as crypto art and behind-the-scenes footage. NFTs have grossed over US $ 90,000.00, demonstrating that digital collectibles are a viable revenue stream for the film industry.

This first sale is a significant step forward for the distribution of films and digital collectibles. Instead of offering ZERO CONTACT On its own, we are already able to package high-profile films with exclusive entertainment content. There is a lot of work in every movie. VUELE allows studios to celebrate the whole process with their fans rather than just the end product.

Was it difficult to convince Sir Anthony Hopkins to get involved in such a project?

Before ZERO CONTACT, Anthony Hopkins worked with Rick Dugdale and the Enderby Entertainment crew on the 2015 film black way. Seeing NFTs gain in popularity, the pair decided to innovate with ZERO CONTACT. Instead of just a traditional theatrical release, they made history by exclusively showing the film as NFT on VIEWE.

We’re delighted that VUELE’s debut film features such a high-profile star. It’s a massive endorsement of what CurrencyWorks and Enderby see as the next frontier for Hollywood and how the studios will preview feature films as well as merchandise collectibles surrounding the films produced.

How was the production process for ZERO CONTACT and were you excited about the result?

We are more than delighted with the way ZERO CONTACT proved. Instead of seeing the global COVID-19 pandemic as an obstacle, Rick and the Enderby team saw it as an opportunity to use technology to create something truly unique and relevant given the circumstances.

Using video conferencing software, the team was able to shoot the film in 17 different countries without compromising the health and safety of those involved. Rick told me that innovation was key during the whole process of making a movie and that it only made sense for ZERO CONTACT continue its revolutionary trajectory by revolutionizing the way Hollywood movies are presented, viewed and shared using blockchain technology powered by CurrencyWorks.

As for the movie, this particular project centers around an NFT platform. How does it feel not to be able to present the production to a larger audience?

The platform does not take anything away from what the fans are experiencing today and as demonstrated, ZERO CONTACT offers fans and collectors a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of cinema history.

Instead of just watching the movie in theaters or on a streaming service, a small group of people will be able to own a copy. Have a ZERO CONTACT NFT in its collection will be the envy of fans who don’t have one.

Collecting is part of the human psyche. The success and growing popularity of NFTs shows that people are looking for ways to prove ownership of certain digital assets. We live in a world full of talented and creative people. NFTs give us a chance to support creators and truly own pieces that resonate with us.

Powered by CurrencyWorks, VUELE sets a new standard for how filmmakers can celebrate their work with their fans. We focus on creating communities where people really care about the digital collectibles on offer and what they stand for.

How was the interest in ZERO CONTACT and does this encourage other similar projects for VUELE in the future?

We have received incredible interest in our ZERO CONTACT NFT offers from fans and major studios. The first 11 NFT CurrencyWorks created on VUELE brought in almost six figures. A prominent NFT collector and fan of Anthony Hopkins’ work purchased the NFT Single Platinum Edition for nearly US $ 57,000.

The results of our first sale demonstrated that fans and collectors understand how historic this moment is for the film industry. We are planning another ZERO CONTACT Decline in NFT in November. Each drop is designed to uniquely capture this revolutionary moment for Hollywood.

Do you think there is enough interest in building and sustaining an ecosystem or market for NFT movies?

Absoutely. In an increasingly digital world, studios are looking for new ways to connect with fans and consumers increasingly want more authentic offers / options to engage with. While many of us have traded in our DVD and Blu-Ray collections for monthly streaming service subscriptions, NFTs create exciting opportunities to once again own exclusive memorabilia associated with an actor, movie, or franchise. specific.

In order to maintain an ecosystem or market for NFT films, a suitable infrastructure is required. VUELE is an all-in-one platform that manages the creation, distribution, viewing and exchange of NFT feature films. Studios can decide how many NFTs of the film they want to distribute and whether they want to package it with some highly sought-after content such as crypto art or behind-the-scenes footage. Filmmakers also have full control over the price and timing of the NFT drop. It is then up to fans and collectors to pay for the digital collectibles, which they can view, collect, sell or redeem on VIEWE.

Depending on the size and frequency of the drops, strategic trading opportunities can be created. Motoclub, the CurrencyWorks NFT platform for exclusive automotive collectibles, continues to sell NFT packs containing a variety of assets. In order for auto enthusiasts to complete their collection for a specific vehicle, they must trade with other Motoclub members to get the digital collectibles they are looking for or buy the NFT from them if they are willing to sell it.

The same is true for the ZERO CONTACT NFT drops. Each offer uniquely captures this historic moment in the history of cinema. In order for Anthony Hopkins fans to have the ultimate collection, they will need to exchange VUELE members for the desired digital collectible item on the platform or purchase it from their homes.

Will the film serve as a model for how films are made, marketed and distributed in the future?

I think this shows the important role that NFTs can play in the future of film distribution. Since the dawn of cinema, technology has reshaped the way movies are made, viewed and shared. Studios can launch a movie exclusively as NFT on VUELE or distribute digital collectibles on the platform alongside a traditional theatrical release.

The successful sale of the first 11 NFT ZERO CONTACT, which grossed over US $ 90,000.00, shows that digital collectibles are an effective marketing tool for the film industry and a significant source of revenue. Several major studios are closely following the declines in ZERO CONTACT NFT by looking for ways to incorporate NFTs into their marketing and distribution plans.

ZERO CONTACT is an important step towards our goal of developing UELE into the largest platform, market and community for NFT movies. We are determined to make VUELE a new cornerstone in the ecosystem of the film industry.

(Images: VUELE and CurrencyWorks)