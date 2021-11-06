The truth is, fashion is still not an industry in India

In a conversation with Outlook, the most influential man in Indian fashion and head of the FDCI, Sunil Sethi says that while fashion is getting a bit organized now, it’s still a bit of an unorganized market. Designers still don’t like sharing statistics on their profit and loss. He believes that in the field of bridal wear, Indian fashion has a kind of monopoly as none of the foreign brands has been able to impact the Indian bridal wear market.

Extracts:

Q: Would you say that a large part of the Indian fashion market is still organized?

A: If you ask me the truth, we are still not a full-fledged industry and there are many reasons for this. The first is that when you produce thousands and thousands of young designers from a design school, how do you want them to start going right into factories, having big organizations with merchandisers? It’s not easy to say that fashion is going to become an industry for everyone. When I started my journey in 2000, that’s when the Fashion Design Council of India was born, it was the first platform offered to all designers to present their collection.

In 2000, it wasn’t really an industry; we were about to enter the fashion world. At that time there were a lot of little outfits, mom and pop, many of them were in Lal Dora-like villages where there were small factories and workshops. It took us a long time. But around 2008-2009, when I took over the presidency of the FDCI, I noticed that a lot of people understood the meaning of conformity. The department stores brought you business, the factories were compliant. You had to be socially and ethically compliant. Many people in and around Delhi started to build factories. It was then that we felt quite organized.

I have to compliment Indian fashion designers because once they started doing this a lot of people started following them. So there were a lot of designers who went to the factories. But when we talk about whether we are an industry or not, I can tell you that we are not officially recognized as an industry. Even if we say that we organize ourselves, we are a bit of an unorganized market. Designers still don’t like sharing statistics on their profit and loss. At the moment, young designers cannot take out loans for simple orders. So you really must have a property in your name. As far as I’m concerned, we live in two worlds, in a world there are designers who have established factories, there is another group of designers who still work in small basements and small units and workshops. The truth is, we are still not an industry.

Q: How long will it take to establish itself as an industry?

A: Deep within ourselves, we feel that we are already an industry because thousands of people are attached to it. A fashion or design unit just doesn’t mean fashion designers, it means masters, hundreds of tailors, it means a lot of merchandising staff. It also means lots of young designers helping out. We think we are an industry, but technically the point is that young designers will definitely take a long time and by then the next generation of designers will come along and have their own unit and their own industries. So at the end of the day there will always be a struggle and it will take a long time. The truth is that the textile ministry and the government of India have many programs, the designers are basically creative people, so everyone running in government departments needs people to help them with the paperwork. Otherwise, it will take some time for medium and small industries to become established and become part of the industry. The designer has to work on his creativity first, second he has to look at how he can get his business going and that really comes third on the list. The good thing is the mug is half full and a lot of big companies like Reliance and Aditya Birla are buying. So as long as companies support Indian fashion designers and as long as they invest their money, acquire brands, this fashion fraternity will soon become an industry sooner than we can imagine.

Q: What is the share of the Indian fashion market devoted to bridal wear?

A: India is home to around eight and a half million luxury consumers. They say the ethnic clothing market is in the neighborhood of twenty billion. The young generation wants to imbibe the ethics of luxury. When we talk about luxury, it is not always nuptial. The tailoring, bridal and casual wear market has grown into a very important market. When in 2002, designers were only talking about ready-to-wear. Back then, no one wanted to be a wedding designer and all they wanted to do was see their collection on the shelves of a store in a foreign country. This was what the designers of the day were hungry for and many of them realized it. When the market opened up and Indian fashion designers understood the need to have agents for the ready-to-wear market, most of the international fairs we attended were for the ready-to-wear .

In 2008 we launched India Couture Week as a platform and we realized the potential for such success that the numbers started to arrive. We realized that we couldn’t even have twenty designers who were part of the couture and bridal market at that time. Getting fifty designers was a difficult thing, but over the years we have felt the need to do Delhi Couture Week with Mumbai Couture Week. There was nothing like red carpet fashion in India back then and dresses were not part of the Indian fashion scene. But later, when they came to the reception or to the cocktails, everyone wanted to wear an evening dress. Today, when you say bridal, it doesn’t necessarily mean marriage, it means couture and second-hand clothing. It is the market that tends to be more towards luxury. Personally, I think the Indian loom industry should also be luxury as almost 90% of the textile comes from India. Therefore, Indian textiles should be considered a luxury. Today, the point is that most of the designers who are also in the ready-to-wear market, who are in the ret market are turning to bridal wear and that is the reality. They say: “Joh dikhta hai, woh bikta hai aur jo bikta hai wohi saab log banata hai [What is most visible, sells, and what sells most is what is made]. “

During the pandemic, we saw when stores were closed and when wholesale orders did not reach fashion designers, and when foreign orders were completely taken away, they had to depend on the Indian domestic market. When only fifty people attended the Indian wedding, the bride still wanted to go to an Indian fashion designer for a bridal outfit. In the field of bridal wear, I can confidently say that we have some kind of monopoly as none of the foreign brands could have an impact in Indian wedding. Every bride and groom wants to get a lehenga and sherwani made by an Indian fashion designer. Even during the pandemic, the designers who wore the bridal outfits most of them wore were doing good business.

Q: Comparison of Indian bridal wear market overseas …

A: I would say that the Indian bridal market compared to the overseas market, we are much more prosperous because we are innovative. Abroad, it is only a dress. The Indian bride today wants to experiment. She doesn’t trust the conventional colors her mother wore. Brides are exploring different options. You don’t have to be in a typical lehenga choli all the time. Indian brides and grooms are experimenting with different colors, outfits and it doesn’t have to be traditional embroidery and it could be a completely minimalist design for a bride.

People say slow fashion is the way to go in the post-pandemic scenario. How will slow fashion affect the Indian fashion industry since the foreign fashion industry is based on consumerism?

I will talk about my personal opinion first and then I will talk about what it should be for the industry. The pandemic has made us aware of the importance of slow fashion. Long before that, everyone used sustainability as a keyword. Whatever debates you turn to and whatever article you pick up on fashion, everyone was talking about sustainability. But it was during the pandemic period that made us realize that slow fashion exists. I was a voracious buyer. I used to only wear designer outfits and still love what the designers produce and still love what they do for the Indian man. So someone like me who has been a collector, has realized over this year and a half that you need a walk in your wardrobe and that you will find so many things that you have never worn. for so many years. So, I was able to find many nuggets in my closet. Even though the stores have opened, I haven’t bought myself a single item in the past two years, which shows that slow fashion will work. And yes, I feel like I have had enough. You just need to recycle and recycle and you can do so many different things with your wardrobe essentials.

Q: Your personal opinions on slow fashion …

Well, I believe that slow fashion for me has now become a way of life. But there is a very specialized group of people who are true believers in slow fashion. The point is, we are so affected by Western consumerism that on social media you will discover new collections every day. But again, I also believe in the fashion business. So there has to be a model created for the fashion and slow fashion business to go hand in hand. My only fear is that I can’t fully defend slow fashion as it might prevent my designers from doing business. But again, a designer doesn’t need to come up with a collection every month or every two months. They can come up with a new collection every six months or a year. I’ll be happy if Indian fashion designers find ways to keep up with slow fashion.