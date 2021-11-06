Billy Porter apologizes to Harry Styles for slamming the star in a dress’s Vogue cover





The American actor apologized to the British singer after previously criticizing him for appearing on the cover of a 2020 issue of Vogue while wearing a dress Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet

Billy Porter extended a brand of olives to Harry Styles after criticizing him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine. The 52-year-old American actor challenged 27-year-old singer Harry when he was on the cover of the December 2020 issue of the American magazine while wearing a dress. Billy himself wears dresses that often turn heads on red carpets by donning extravagant dresses while appearing at A List events. However, Billy has now taken a step back from his argument to point out that he was angry with the Vogue editors’ decision to dress Harry on the magazine’s cover, rather than the star herself.















Picture: CBS)





He said during his appearance on Late Night With Stephen Colbert: The first thing I want to say is, Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you. Show host Stephen then added: For people who don’t know, Harry Styles was the first man to appear on the cover of Vogue With Billy, then cutting to finish the sentence, saying: In a dress.















Picture: VOGUE)





















Picture: JMSernational for the BRIT Awards / Getty Images)





Clarifying his position, Billy continued: And so the conversation is actually deeper than that. These are the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color that contribute to culture. He continued: That’s a lot to unpack. I am ready to unbox it without hanging around and canceling the internet culture because I do not and will never judge my life or my humanity in sound bites on social media. So when you’re ready to have the real conversation, call ab * tch. Fanning himself, he continued: I’m ready to have it and I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean any harm. I’m a gay man, we love Harry, he’s cute.



Billy had previously explained his decision to hit Harry. He told the Times: I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue always put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their blanket for the first time. I’m not hanging out with Harry Styles, but is he the one you’re going to try to use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do.















Picture: To file)





It’s politics for me. It’s my life. I had to fight my whole life to get to the place where I could wear an Oscar dress and not be shot now. All he has to do is be white and straight. Speaking of wearing a dress himself, Harry told Vogue, “I think if you get something that you feel good in, it’s like a superhero outfit. “The clothes are here to have fun, experiment and play with … What’s really exciting is that all of those lines are kind of falling apart.”

