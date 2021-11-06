Harrods shines a spotlight on Chinese fashion designers with new pop-up – WWD





LONDON – Harrods is committed to China like no other UK retailer. After two successful in-person events during the pandemic in Shanghai, which involved its managing director Michael Ward going through a four-week double quarantine with the team, Harrods unveiled a pop-up at its Knightsbridge store on Friday celebrating fashion design. Chinese. Open until mid-December, the space features playful down jackets by Chen Peng, the first Yu Prize winner, of which Harrods is a strategic partner, as well as pieces by Shushu / Tong, Ruohan and WMWM, provided by the Shanghai fashion boutique and support platform for emerging Labelhood designers. Poppy Lomax, purchasing manager for women’s clothing at Harrods, said the huge increase in creative output in the Chinese luxury industry in recent years has been “really exciting to watch.” “I am delighted that we have the opportunity to offer our customers must-have pieces from some of the most exciting designers on the market right now. Our local and international customers are always eager to learn more about the young brands in the sector and trust us to bring them the best, ”she added. Hit hard by COVID-19 and Brexit, Harrods saw its sales and profits plunge in fiscal year 2020-21. According to figures released this week on Companies House, the retailer recorded a loss of £ 57.3million in the 52 weeks leading up to January 30, 2021. That compares to a profit of £ 191.4million in the year. former. Turnover fell more than 50 percent to 429.5 million pounds and the gross value of transactions (including value added tax) during the period fell 50.1 percent to 1.1 billion pounds. Faced with this challenge, the British retailer has taken a proactive approach to engage with affluent Chinese consumers who cannot make it to London due to China’s strict border controls. Harrods has revealed that it has significantly increased its presence in China over the past year, starting with the opening of The Residence Shanghai, its first private commercial space dedicated to its Chinese customers, in October 2020. The concept has been expanded to include Beijing in June. Last month during Shanghai Fashion Week, the retailer hosted a three-day incubation program called The Harrods Hive. It included networking events and panel discussions with industry leaders, such as Kering, Labelhood, Tx Huaihai, and Xiaohongshu, which brought people from various industry disciplines to join forces. In a previous interview with WWD, Ward said, “There has never been a more exciting time for the Chinese luxury industry. … From introducing this concept at Shanghai Fashion Week, to making it a more permanent aspect of our growing presence in China, our goal is to foster more cooperation among the top talents in our industry and to strengthen support for the luxury brands of tomorrow. This month, the company is set to open its first Harrods teahouse concept in Shanghai, a space designed to bring traditional British afternoon tea from Harrods to Shanghai in a contemporary setting. Related: Harrods records loss in fiscal year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 and Brexit Harrods Shares Shanghai Residency Details, Considering Other Chinese Cities Chen Peng wins first prize at Yu Prize

