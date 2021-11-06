Purdue Men’s Basketball: What We Learned From Thursday’s Exhibition Game | Basketball

For the first time since 2019, fans have been allowed to return to the Mackey Arena. What they saw once in the arena was a bit of a surprise.

Purdue’s No.7 men’s basketball team won their exhibition game against Indianapolis 86-64, but not in the way fans might have expected.

It’s disappointing when people come to watch you and you don’t play well. They did their part, and we didn’t do our part, said head coach Matt Painter after the game. They went out tonight to see a really good basketball team and they saw one, but it was from Indianapolis.

For reference, Indy played 17th Ohio State on Monday and lost by 36 points. The team that showed up to start the game for Purdue did not look like the nation’s No.7 team.

No one left here saying Purdue played harder than Indianapolis, and that’s embarrassing for me as a coach, Painter said.

Indianapolis started the game with a quick 11-2 lead as Purdue struggled to get things done offensively. The Greyhounds led for the first 6:48. They played Purdue the very first and walked into the locker room with just 8 points. Purdue eventually managed to pull himself together and was able to extend his lead in the second half.

They’re a great team, they have great players, but we should have been ahead 30 in the first half, not at the end of the game, said second-year center Zach Edey. We just need to play harder and play better.

Here’s what Purdue posted and what fans learned from Thursday’s affair.

Caleb Furst is going to have a good season

First-year forward Caleb Furst fits in almost perfectly with the Purdues attack. To start the game, he was on all boards early. He showed his ability to come out and hit the open 3. He played well alongside the big star Purdues men. Furst was a real positive in the game, especially during the first half

Caleb Furst will start, I know a Painter said. In both games he’s played so far he’s been solid; he’s not trying to do too much.

Defensively, Purdue has work to do.

The Boilermakers have the parts to be a great defensive team with long, athletic guys like sophomore guards Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey on the perimeter alongside Purdues defensive guard, senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. But last night against Indy , it didn’t click and, according to Coach Painter, it didn’t click against Providence.

Purdue struggled to contain the dribble and keep his man in front at times, which led to over-assist and opening 3s for the opponent. The three-way ball kept Indy in play as he shot 50% from depth.

You have to give these guys credit. I thought they were playing hard, Painter said. They took shots, it’s not a great shooting team but it’s back-to-back games for us. Were the common denominator.

Purdue is a ton of depth.

The wealth of Purdues is the reason many have put them on a Final Four team this season. It’s one thing to talk, but it’s another thing to see it.

You get them all and I want to use parts of them now, Painter said of setting his rotation. We need to have more people who are full players, who play on both sides, who make good decisions on offense, who can protect the defense.

The starters battled Indy early on. However, once Hunter Jr., Williams, and Newman entered, there was a noticeable shift in energy and fans could see Purdue start to take off as he reached a quick 10-0 run. But those who started did not play badly on the offensive side. Without a bunch of missed free throws, Purdue would have been big sooner. Purdue had a lot of pieces that showed a glimpse of what they can do.

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson picked up where he left off from late last year and looked much improved, especially on the defensive end as he used his speed to his advantage. Newman looked good on top of a few defensive mistakes, which almost everyone on the squad suffered from as well. Senior goalkeeper Sasha Stefanovic had a bad night of shooting, but was +21 from the area.

Purdue will have guys playing well, but not many over the course of the season, and the distribution of minutes will be tricky, especially after second-year forward Mason Gillis returns from suspension.

Every day is a job interview. There is little room for error, Newman said. You have to be plugged in, be focused every day. Not just for games, but also for practice, walkthroughs, shoots, everything. Just need to stay locked up at all times.

Purdue will be in action Tuesday night as the season opener against Bellarmine. This match starts at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena and can be streamed on BTN +.