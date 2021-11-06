20 photos of the royal family in fall outfit





With their endless circuit of events, the royals are absolute experts when it comes to dressing for the fall season. Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and even Prince William have all put together cold weather outfits that keep them warm and ready for the camera, which is no small feat! Below are 20 photos of royals in fall attire that we plan to copy this season. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Classic blazer and boots Kate understands the value of leaning on solid basics like a stunning blazer and lace-up boots for a crisp fall walk. For extra warmth, follow her example and layer a fine knit underneath. 2 Have the look A versatile houndstooth blazer can be layered underneath and above for crisp temperatures. 3 Unexpected color combinations Purple and green may seem more cartoonish than chic, but a rich combination of eggplant and olive stands out and looks appropriate in fall. 4 Have the look Olive pants are a versatile neutral to pair with sweaters or layered with t-shirts and a blazer. 5 The Coat Dress Kate avoided the January cold in Scotland with a fitted tartan coat dress, chunky tights and a coordinating scarf. 6 Have the look A thick plaid coat can be worn over a simple dress or jeans and always creates a statement. 8 Have the look Borrowing Harry’s jacket probably isn’t an option for the rest of us, so try to choose a reliable black puffer jacket like the recycled one from Girlfriend Collective. 9 New Neutrals When you’re tired of wearing black and gray on a cool day, try a navy blue and softer olive instead, like Meghan did on a rainy day in Bristol. ten Have the look A soft, casual navy blue coat will quickly become your go-to and can be more flattering than black. 11 Head-to-toe patterns The matching 1970s sets are back and we love how Queen Elizabeth went all the way with her prints during a 1972 stay at Balmoral. 12 Have the look A retro print blouse and skirt are a fun investment because they can be worn separately or together. 13 Scarf Another queen approved style that we want to see more of? Head scarves. They keep your hair in place, add a pop of color, and are easy to carry once you’re inside, unlike this voluminous beanie. 14 Have the look Sarah Flint’s washable silk scarves feature discreet earrings that can double as a face mask. 15 Belted coat From the velvet fascinator to the belted camel coat, this is one of our all-time favorite looks from Princess Beatrice. 16 Have the look A collarless jacket gives a more refined silhouette. 17 Monochrome suit Despite being nearly 80 degrees when Meghan and Harry visited New York City in September, we still love the direction this outfit is taking and plan to borrow the idea of ​​cooler temperatures. A shiny, silky ensemble in an oversized fit is perfect for those wintery travel days. Following: 39 photos of royals wearing monochrome outfits 18 Have the look A baggy red suit can take you from a long flight to a drink with friends, and is a festive holiday outfit to boot. 19 Sophisticated sweatshirt This is one of the many outfits that have made Diana a fashion icon. We can’t tell you why the combination of a baseball cap, sweatshirt, blazer and equestrian boots works so well, but it really does. 20 Have the look For those of us who don’t have a vintage blue baseball cap lying around, this one is simple and lined in satin to avoid the dreaded hat hair. 21 Tan and black Slip on a beige jacket over an elegant black turtleneck dress for an instant outfit. 22 Have the look There is nothing more chic than a simple black turtleneck dress. 23 Bold turtleneck We often end up with turtlenecks in classic colors, but a bright red is just as versatile, especially if you invest in the matching skirt like Kate did (we think that would make a darling Christmas outfit, too). 24 Have the look This dress is actually a top and skirt combination that skims the body for a super flattering fit. 25 Equestrian Casual Princess Anne doesn’t get enough credit for her equestrian influenced style. Slip on an oversized jacket over leggings and a top with a cap for an on-the-go outfit that can always grab the headlines. 26 Have the look Alex Mill is our go-to for updated work essentials like this sherpa jacket. Horses optional. 27 Luminous shades Don’t be afraid of bright hues in fall and winter, they add a dose of cheerful color to a dreary day and also serve as an instant mood booster. 28 Have the look A sunny coat wears any outfit up to an 11. 29 Velvet blazer You know what? Prince William is quite the fashion plate these days. Case in point: that luxurious green velvet blazer layered over a black turtleneck jumpsuit that we plan to copy ASAP. 30 Have the look How festive is this blazer for the holidays? We never thought we would say it, but we’ll be happy to take inspiration from Prince William’s outfit. 31 Playful scarf To be clear, Kate wore this ensemble to meet the Boy Scouts, but adding a silk scarf is a sure-fire way to liven up the basic outfit of the jacket and boots. 32 Have the look This little accessory was the staple you didn’t know you needed, the Scout’s Honor. 33 Statement sweater A quirky sweater, like Princess Diana’s bright pink knit with llamas, turns an otherwise neutral outfit into a real splash. 34 Have the look What can we say? Pink llamas are always in fashion. 35 Trusty trench coat Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia kept it simple with a classic trench coat and ice-blue double-breasted woolen coat on a recent outing. 36 Have the look A pale blue trench coat keeps things light and fresh for shoulder seasons. 37 Tartan Sometimes the weather is not really good for comfortable sweaters and jackets. To always feel festive in warm fall weather, follow the lead of Lady Amelia Windsor in a Dior tartan dress and combat boots. The print says fall, even though the sun says “75 degrees”. 38 Bissett Check Midi Skirt This skirt is perfect all year round, it’s a LoveShackFancy bestseller for good reason. 39 Red Swingy Jacket Red appears to be a royal favorite (see Meghan and Kate’s looks above), perhaps because it photographs so well. Take a basic black and white jumpsuit and complement it with a swingy red jacket for a paparazzi approved look. 40 Have the look A bright red rain jacket combats the crests of winter. Olivia hosken

