The heartbreak behind that Amy Winehouse dress up for auction

For her last gig in 2011, Amy Winehouse took the stage in Belgrade, Serbia, wearing a bamboo-print halterneck dress designed by her stylist and friend. Naomi parry.

The couple had collaborated on a collection of 11 dresses to be worn by the “Rehab” singer for her upcoming European tour. But that night in June 2011 was a disaster, with the Grammy winner chatting and wandering off the stage. Her tour was canceled as a result, and the beautiful outfits were barely worn.

“I feel immense sadness when I look at this dress,” Parry told the Post, noting that at the time Winehouse, who was battling addiction, had just been in rehab. “[The dress] was meant to be the start of something new and moving forward. She was doing so well.

Instead, Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning a month later. She was only 27 years old.

“[The dress] has gone from symbolizing something new and exciting to absolute devastation, ”Parry said.

The late Amy Winehouse in Belgrade during her last concert. She died in 2011 at the age of 27. PA

The bamboo number is one of hundreds of items from the soul singer’s wardrobe to be auctioned at Julien’s auction in Beverly Hills on Saturday and Sunday, the proceeds of which will be donated to Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people struggling against drug addiction. It should make between $ 15,000 and $ 17,000.

Also on offer are accessories from Miu Miu, a pair of Freed ballet flats slipped on stage with Mick Jagger, a Dolce & Gabbana cardigan and a heart-shaped Moschino bag estimated at $ 15,000 to $ 20,000 that Winehouse wore at the BRIT Awards in 2007.

A leopard Dolce & Gabbana skirt worn by Amy Winehouse (with Mark Ronson at the BRIT Awards in 2008) is among the dozen of Winehouse personal items up for auction. Redferns

This appearance was a turning point for Winehouse. She would soon become a household name, with designers sending her shipments of luxury clothing. (Once Winehouse’s addiction started to spiral out of control, Parry said some fashion houses distanced themselves, but “Dolce & Gabbana have always taken care of us.”)

After his tragic death, Winehouse’s belongings were in storage for almost a decade until his family decided to exhibit and auction his belongings for a good cause.

Winehouse’s red Moschino heart-shaped bag she wore to the BRIT Awards in 2007 is expected to fetch $ 15,000 to $ 20,000. Getty Images

“It cost [her family] an arm and a leg and it was just miserable to see this thing sitting here. We all agreed, there were so many, ”Parry said. “What is the point of having it in the locker when it could bring in money for the foundation and raise awareness?” And do an exhibition with it at the same time?

In January 2020, the Grammy Museum launched “Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse” to showcase the items. Later this month, many pieces of clothing will be transferred to the Design Museum in London for “Amy: Beyond the stage.” Buyers will receive their items after the exhibition closes.

Seeing the wardrobe on display brought “comfort” to Parry. After all, it was the London-based Creative Director who helped make Winehouse, with its signature beehive and retro flair, a style icon.

“She wasn’t rockabilly even though that’s how her look manifested,” said Parry, who brought a modern eye to the vintage look of the Winehouse brand, dressing it up by contemporary designers.

“I simplified it as much as possible with someone who was as prone as Amy to distress whatever she wore.”

And Parry, who recently published a book on her friend, “Amy Winehouse: Beyond Black,” said the exhibits and auction were cathartic.

“They have a lot of difficult memories,” she said. “I want something more positive to come from them.”

See more items from the Amy Winehouse sale with Julien’s Auction: