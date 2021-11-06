Breaking FSU’s Final Exposure

Florida State Men’s Basketball closed their second and final preseason show in a dominant fashion on Friday night.

The Seminoles won a 102-55 victory over Florida College at the Tucker Civic Center, putting the finishing touches on their show preparations ahead of the season opener next week.

But FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton saw a lot of valuable things in the game against the Falcons and the challenges they presented.

While it was a nearly 50-point victory and a 20-point lead over FSU at halftime, Florida College held the lead for much of the start of the game and took even had the game tied at 21 with 9:21 left in the first half.

In the end, however, FSU’s depth and the significant advantage of his talents won the day. Six Seminoles scored in double digits, led for the second time in as many exhibitions by senior goaltender Rayquan Evans.

Evans scored 14 points in 16 minutes, adding four rebounds and two assists. In the two scrimmages, Evans averaged 15.5 points and made 6 of his 8 three-point attempts.

The Seminoles shot more than 50% of the ground and exactly 50% of the three-point distance.

They forced 25 turnovers from Florida College, but were a little too sloppy themselves at the time, committing 17 turnovers. Six of those turnovers came in the final at 9:04 am when the result was well in hand.

Florida State makes it rain

Perhaps the biggest caveat of all given the competition should be attached to the FSU firing.

Florida College’s short stature and less athleticism has left the Seminoles with far more open shots than they likely get in just about every game in the regular season.

That being said, FSU still did well in reversing many of those three-point attempts.

The Seminoles led the ACC and were in the top 25 nationally last year, reaching 37.65% of their three points.

FSU sacked Anthony Polite, who was the team’s most efficient three-point shooter last season, but must replace MJ Walker, who led the team last year with 44 three-pointers.

If Friday’s exhibition were any indication, perimeter shooting could be a force for the Seminoles again this season. Eight different FSU players scored at least one to three points as the Seminoles went 13 of 24 to three (54.2%) against the Falcons before the substitutes were put in place for the final minutes.

That effort was led by Matthew Cleveland, who hit all three shots, as well as Evans and Wyatt Wilkes, who each hit 3 of their 4 perimeter shots.

First-year goaltender Jalen Warley and Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher – making his FSU debut after missing the first show – each also touched one.

Warley does it all

Warley steps into the big shoes in his freshman year with the FSU basketball team.

He’s unlikely to be the starting playmaker – that will be up to Evans – but he will see plenty of minutes and should sometimes serve as the main ball player.

This was the case for many streaks in Friday’s scrum as Hamilton and his staff placed the responsibility of leading the offense on their main point guard.

He was definitely up to the task across the board with an incredibly well balanced performance. He scored 11 points on a perfect 5 of 5 shot and added seven assists with three rebounds and just two turnovers.

Warley also had four interceptions, tied with Polite and Fletcher for the team lead as the Seminoles racked up 18 interceptions as a team.

The butler stood up

Friday wasn’t the best shooting night for true first-year forward John Butler.

There will be better nights in that regard for the Greenville, SC native, who missed each of the four three-pointers he attempted.

But even on a night when his shot wasn’t there, Butler stole the show with several sets of reels that showed off his elite athleticism.

As FSU built their first-half lead, Butler launched impressive transitional air moves on back-to-back possessions. He added another aerial finish on an alley oop in the second half.

Butler finished with 10 points on 4 of 8 shots with three blocks, two assists and a rebound in 16 minutes.

It’s the type of performance that shows why FSU coaches are so high on him.

Following

After more than a month of preseason camp and a pair of exhibits, FSU will finally open the regular season game at home on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles will face Penn, an Ivy League team playing their first game since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, at 9 p.m. at the Tucker Civic Center. It will be broadcast on the ACC network.

Florida State vs. Penn

When:Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Or:Tucker Civic Center

Television / Radio:ACC / 101.5 FM network

