Diana Ross’s Most Fabulous Retro Fashion Moments | Gallery

12:31 p.m. PDT, November 6, 2021 On November 5, 2021, Diana Ross released her first new music in 15 years: her 25th studio album, “Thank You”. In honor of her new project, Wonderwall.com looks back on the iconic singer’s wildest fashion moments from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and today, starting with this sizzling outfit. The superstar wore a chunky red coat over a matching turtleneck bodysuit during a 1991 appearance on the British variety show “Des O’Connor Tonight”. Read on for more of her most eye-catching clothing selections RELATED: Older Singers Early in Their Careers Diana Ross was a vision in white in 1987 as she posed for a glamorous photo in white fur, pearl necklaces and glitzy earrings. Diana Ross, seen here in the ’70s, brought the drama in a super shiny two-piece ensemble consisting of bell bottoms and a matching wing-inspired top. RELATED: Music Stars Who Crossed Genres Diana Ross wore a copper-colored long-sleeved silk dress during a photoshoot in the 1970s. The sequin-loving singer’s dress featured a glittery bib that blended into the dress and slit sleeves. Diana Ross, seen here in 1968, was a thriving solo artist when she posed over her sunglasses for this photo capturing her in a flattering white sweater dress accessorized with a creole necklace and chic scarf . Diana Ross performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1996. One of her outfits featured a strapless fuchsia one-piece look topped off with a dramatic flowing gold lam jacket. For a performance in the 1960s, Diana Ross sang in an off-the-shoulder, tight-to-the-waist sparkly fringed dress. She topped it off with a matching oversized flower in her hair. Look at me! Diana Ross performed onstage at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards, completely drowned in red ruffles. In 1983, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer Diana Ross struck a pose in a chic striped romper and high pumps. In 1975, as Diana Ross balanced acting and vocals, she hung backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in a light and loose fitting two-piece ensemble accessorized with a chunky necklace and a unique matching hat. Diana Ross flanked by Cindy Birdsong and Mary Wilson matched with her fellow singers in a peach halter bodycon dress covered in silver sequins for a performance by Supremes in the mid-1960s. In 2000, during the “Return to Love” tour with the Supremes, Diana Ross showed off one leg in a dress inspired by a disco ball. For a performance in London in 2002, Diana Ross leaned heavily on color, wearing a bright yellow strapless dress covered with a bold pattern and pink earrings. During her performance in 1973, Diana Ross wore a fitted black sequined dress with a white collar and cuffs and an oversized red bow. Diana Ross made her mark in the 1960s. She was dazzled in this understated dress accessorized with dangling earrings. For the 2003 Met Gala, Diana Ross was a lady in red in this silky long gown which she paired with a matching wrap and matching lipstick. Diana Ross has always loved to sparkle on stage. For a 1980s performance, she wore a strapless-style cropped jumpsuit that didn’t skimp on sequins. At the 2000 CFDA American Fashion Awards, Diana Ross walked the red carpet as a showgirl in a shimmering purple dress covered in giant turquoise, purple and white flowers. She upped the drama with a matching huge fur stole. Diana Ross was a perfect 1970s performer in a glittery peasant-style top and chic, pulled-back hairstyle. Diana Ross, seen performing on stage with her son Evan in 2000, wore a royal purple strapless gown in a mermaid-style fit for the musical celebration VH1 Divas 2000: Homage to Diana Ross in New York City. During President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, Diana Ross leaned into the red, white and blue theme when she performed in a dramatic royal blue ball gown, red jacket with matching gloves and hoops. and a white fabric collar. In the early ’80s, Diana Ross stepped out in an oversized, off-the-shoulder ruffle dress. Singers Diana Ross, Cindy Birdsong and Mary Wilson all wore yellow-themed looks when they visited Britain in 1967. Diana was stunned in a mini goldenrod with a matching blazer paired with a scarf and pants. high black boots. Stunning Diana Ross wore a flashy halter-style one-piece costume when she performed on stage in the Netherlands in 1982. In the 1960s, Diana Ross posed for a photo in a sheer white dress with oversized sleeves and a completely sheer skirt. The outfit struck the perfect balance between angelic and edgy. At the Grammys in 1988, Diana Ross wore a gorgeous black spaghetti strap dress covered in lace and sequins. In 1995, Diana Ross performed in a fringed brown dress with a sheer top. Red seems to be one of Diana Ross’ favorite colors! At an outdoor show in the 1980s, she wore this red pirate-style top over matching leggings. Diana Ross’ glam in 1976 included dark red lipstick and colorful eye shadow. Her dramatic makeup contrasted beautifully against her sparkling white ensemble with a large keyhole cutout.

