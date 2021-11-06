Scottsdale Fashion Square Celebrates 60th Anniversary With “Shop It Forward”

Dubbed the Diamond in the Desert year-long celebration, Arizona’s iconic luxury leader Scottsdale Fashion Square marks six decades of bringing the latest fashion and lifestyle trends to the state this fall. . For 60 days (from October 15) until December 15, buyers can use their purchasing power to benefit local charities through the Buy ahead program.

Additionally, throughout the year, Scottsdale Fashion Square will host a series of center-wide events and activities that will all focus on fashion, art, fitness and community giving that are synonymous with the Scottsdale-based shopping destination since its inception in 1961..

READ ALSO: Arizona Ranking: Top 10 Shopping Malls

Legacy of giving back

First, to celebrate the many nonprofit partners whose tireless efforts Scottsdale Fashion Square have supported over the decades, the center is calling on shoppers to pay it forward through itsBuy it aheadprogram now (from October 15) until December 15. Shoppers are encouraged to register their receipts from any Scottsdale Fashion Square retailer and restaurant downtown, during the 60-day period to earn points for participating non-profit partners. Six community partners will compete for points generated by buyers which will result in donations ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 10,000 per nonprofit, up to $ 25,000 in total. The six participating partners include:

Arizona Children’s Cancer Foundation: Their number one goal is to help children with cancer. Their mission is to provide social, emotional and financial support directly to families who manage the health and well-being of a loved one with pediatric cancer.

Arizona Theater Company: Their mission is to create a world-class theater of what it means to be alive today. Inspiring curiosity and creativity, instilling empathy and joy unites all Arizonans. Their vision is to transform lives through the power of theater.

ASU Foundation: The fashion program of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts; ASU’s Bachelor of Arts in Fashion is a transdisciplinary program that provides students with a foundation to work in many segments of the fashion industry. This program combines history, business practices, and hands-on studio experience to prepare students for a variety of roles in this global industry.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Arizona: A mentoring program for young people; The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and sustain one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is that all young people realize their full potential.

Care card from the Visitors Council: The Visitors Council serves the community in an independent manner to raise and grant funds to deserving nonprofit agencies that reflect the mission of the Visitors Council: to meet the health needs of women, children and the elderly. This year, the beneficiary of the Care Card is the Foundation for Blind Children.

Fresh Start Foundation for Women: The mission of Fresh Starts is to provide education, resources and support for women to positively transform their lives and strengthen our community. The non-profit organization helps women aged 18 and over focus on key areas of their lives, with a wide range of services, courses and workshops designed to teach self-confidence, life and career development.

Decades of memories

While every birthday is a time to celebrate important milestones, since 1961 Scottsdale Fashion Square has been the epicenter of some of the most personal and unforgettable memories of a baby’s first visit with Santa Claus and that dinner in the high school food court and date the movie to the ball gown. go shopping, buy an engagement ring and even outfit a first home.

To preserve these memories, Scottsdale Fashion Square invites shoppers to submit their favorite memories, which will be featured on digitalStory.Style.Spirit centers. Memory Board Photos will be shared via digital boards at the center and on the centre’s social media. From now on, shoppers can share their photos by uploading them through their social media and tagging Scottsdale Fashion Square (@scottsdalefashionsquare). an Apple Watch from Apple; an experiential package, including dinner for two at Nobu, tickets to Wonderspaces; cooking class at Sur La Table; a Versace clutch; a $ 500 gift card to Nordstrom with a Lush Life gift set; and even a PHAT Scooter Sport electric scooter. Follow @ScottsdaleFashionSquare on Instagram for more information and to find out more about the overall history and timeline of Scottsdale Fashion Square, please visitfashionsquare.com/History

Finally, as part of the ongoing festivities, artist Diane Rogers pays tribute to the six decades that have influenced fashion, style, trends and everyday life through her free and stimulating art installation, Decades of Influence. Specially curated to celebrate the anniversary, the installation, which is on display in the Luxury Wing, will transport buyers through the 60s, 70s and 80s to 2021 while listening to the top 40 charts of each decade. .