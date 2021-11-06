Royals: Sophie Wessex stuns in 3,600 leather dresses in unearthed photo and royals fans can’t get enough

The first royals that come to mind for most people are probably the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While many headlines often focus on negative stories, we seem to hear so little about the other royals who contribute so much to public life and their charities.

One of these royals is the Countess of Wessex. Sophie and her husband are two of the seven royals who can represent the Queen, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal.

A recently discovered snap of Sophie wearing a “Bold” and “Fabulous” gown at an event in October has royal fans spinning.

READ MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have the sweetest habit thanks to Princess Diana







(Image: Mark Cuthbert Pool / UK Press via Getty Images)



The appearance of the Countess of Wessex on the 20th anniversary of the 100 Women in Finance event held at St James’s Palace has gone largely unreported so far.

Sophie’s look was rediscovered by Twitter users and many fans have come forward to praise her beautiful outfit.





At MyLondon, we do our best to make sure you get the latest news, reviews and features in your area. Now there is a way to stay up to date on the areas that interest you with our free email newsletters. We have seven newsletters that you can currently subscribe to – including a different one for each area of ​​London and one dedicated entirely to EastEnders. Local newsletters go out twice a day and send the latest stories straight to your inbox. From community stories and news spanning every part of London to celebrity and lifestyle stories, we’ll make sure you get the best every day. To subscribe to one of our newsletters, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you. And to truly personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Find out more here.

The Countess opted for the 3,600 Loewe ‘Anagram Belted Leather Midi Dress’ for the celebration and paired the look with a black long-sleeved top, a pearl pendant necklace and sleek black heels.

A fan took to social media to say: “Very daring for her, I love it!” While another wrote: “She looks absolutely stunning in this dress.”

The Countess of Wessex joined the royal family when she married the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward. Since then, she has become a key and stable figure of ‘The Firm’, as well as an incredibly close friend to her stepmother.

A royal aide explained to the Daily Mail in 2018: [The Queen] talks to Sophie as she talks to Princess Margaret.

Sophie filled a terrible gap in Queens life that was left behind when her sister and the Queen Mother passed away in 2002.

Another aide said: She is like another daughter of Her Majesty, they are so close.







(Image: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)



The editor of the Daily Mails, Richard kay said: Touchingly, the Queen does much the same for Sophie, whose mother Mary died at the age of 71, in 2005, ensuring that the Countess’ father, Christopher, was included on the invitation list to many royal family events.

The Queen and Countess also share a fascination with military history.

Sophie loves to listen to the Queen talk about great historical events, and the couple are sometimes away for hours, poring over ancient documents in the Royal Archives, which are kept at Windsor Castle.

When Sophie visited France’s WWI and WWII battlefields and cemeteries, she told the Queen what she saw and how she felt.









The Countess has already been praised for her dedication to public life and her charities.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig said: She has superstar qualities without the flashing bulbs.

She’s had a stable influence and doesn’t need to bother … She’s learned what it means to be a member of the Royal Family and support the Sovereign and she’s doing really well.







(Image: Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool / Getty Images)



Sophie is known to be a huge pillar of strength for the Queen after Prince Philip’s sad death on April 9.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained how she would travel to Windsor “every few days and most weekends to spend socially distant time with Her Majesty”.

If she couldn’t be there in person, she “[calls] her stepmother at least once a day. ”Many have even dubbed Sophie the“ rock ”of the queen.

Want more items like this? Sign up for FREE My London newsletters here .

Do you have a story? Email to [email protected]