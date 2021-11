Harry Lambert: Is my job political? Not really. Playing with gender shouldn’t matter

His style for Corrins’ on-screen oppo OConnor is less present, but has also been extremely effective in creating the image of OConnors as a creative and impeccably suited rising star. At the Baftas 2021 in June he wore a bespoke SS Daley suit in blue cashmere moleskin with white ceramic buttons and in September he attended the Met Gala in a square powder blue blazer with a striking retro fit, designed by Mark Weston at Dunhill in collaboration with new Brooklyn-based designer Connor McKnight. Both looks stole the show and have since catapulted the young designers who created them to overnight success. We were fortunate to have huge platforms to present new things and draw attention to them, Lambert says. If you are doing three red carpets, at least one of them should feature a young talent look. True to his word, Lambert has repeatedly championed promising names such as Maximilian, Harris Reed and Emily Bode over the years. Is my job political? Not really. Playing with gender shouldn’t matter In addition, its group of VIP clients is growing. He recently started working with Irish actor Barry Keoghan and Everton footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin. We just did a big editorial together, which I’m very, very excited about, Lambert says. It’s really exciting to work with someone like Dominic; he has three Chanel handbags that he carries with him. I know how toxic football can be, but he doesn’t care. He’s a guy who cares about fashion that’s who he is. It’s just fabulous. Between Calvert-Lewins handbags and Gucci Styles dresses, you’d think Lambert was deliberately trying to spark a debate about gender norms in fashion. I’ve been asked before: is your job political? The answer is, not really, he said. I just don’t think playing around with gender stereotypes shouldn’t matter. Why should we not care what someone is wearing? If something political comes out of it, or if someone feels more comfortable being themselves, then all the better. If it annoys someone, all the better, whatever. Lambert is keen to minimize the impact of his work, but the past 18 months or so have been huge, with a plethora of red carpet looks, music videos and a world tour under his belt. As our call comes to an end, I ask him how he thinks he did it. The pressure is real, he said thoughtfully. I don’t want my appearance to look like a costume, although it sort of does. My style should feel like an extension of my clients and their personalities. It’s also very important that I work with people I relate to who are enthusiastic about taking risks and trying things. It’s fun to do something that sparks a conversation, but, really, I try to just focus on one look at a time. Now read Tom Daley: Any country with laws criminalizing LGBT people should not host major sporting events Of course Harry Styles won Halloween (again) Most Wanted Men’s Clothing Under 250

