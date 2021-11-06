Jennifer Lopez’s Most Crazily Retro and Outdated Fashion Moments | Gallery

From the editors of Wonderwall.com

12:13 p.m. PDT, November 6, 2021

Jennifer Lopez has been walking the red carpets for over 20 years, and her style history is rich. Wonderwall.com takes a look at Block’s craziest retro fashion moments on Jenny, including some wonderfully outdated looks. The first one standing? The outfit she wore at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards: a tight silver halterneck top with a leather maxi skirt. Our favorite part of this look, though? The two bling-out berets she wore in her hair. There is no more of the 90s than that! Read on to learn more about J.Lo’s fashion history. RELATED: ’90s Stars: Where Are They Now?

In 1998, when she attended the premiere of her film “Out of Sight”, Jennifer Lopez opted for a conservative and very shiny look with this champagne-colored dress, her low pumps and her matching bolero jacket.

Jennifer Lopez rocked this look at 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held. It is one of his most famous ensembles. J.Lo contacted her Bronx roots with white flared jeans, a matching Sean John crop top and a dazzling white bandana headband.

Jennifer Lopez’s most memorable fashion choice of all time? The dark green, palm-print Versace dress the 30-year-old star wore to the Grammys in 2000. It might be retro, but it still fits (at least on it!) Today.

Jennifer Lopez kissed a va-va-voom moment in 2005 in this black halter dress with a train and a big bun.

Jennifer Lopez wore a blush-colored frill-and-ruffle dress by Vera Wang at the premiere of “Maid in Manhattan” in 2002.

At the 1997 Oscars, Jennifer Lopez, who was still with her first husband Ojani Noa at the time, opted for a mature look in a sparkly cap sleeve dress, big curly hair and dark lipstick.

Jennifer Lopez’s curls were the tightest in 1995 when she attended the premiere of her movie “Money Train” in a very basic champagne-colored halter dress and open heels.

For her 1999 “On the 6” album launch party, Jennifer Lopez showed off her enviable abs in a matching white skirt and crop top ensemble with pale frosted makeup.

For the Oscars in 2002, Jennifer Lopez wore a powder pink strapless strapless dress that now appears to be a classic. Her huge bouffant style hairstyle, however, has missed the mark then and now.

At the 2003 London premiere of her film “Maid in Manhattan”, Jennifer Lopez wore a brown mermaid-style dress that still stands today. The white fur bolero jacket she added, however, doesn’t.

In 2005, for the premiere of “An Unfinished Life”, Jennifer Lopez opted for a monochrome silver look anchored by a shiny skirt and a pale gray turtleneck that she belted at the waist.

Jennifer Lopez’s curly hair and simple makeup take us back in time to the 1998 premiere of “The Man in the Iron Mask.” Could you imagine her in a strapless zigzag pattern dress like this today ?!

Jennifer Lopez played it safe at a fashion show in 1997 in a black faux-leather dress that was, sadly, incredibly ill-fitting.

Jennifer Lopez looked a little eccentric at a Dolce & Gabbana party in 2003 in a pink scarf and champagne-colored jacquard coat she wore over a blue dress.

At the American Music Awards in 2001, Jennifer Lopez wore a light little dress in her favorite color, white, with a giant floppy hat.

Jennifer Lopez combined some retro favorites in 1999 when she showed up at the Met Gala, which had a “Rock Style” theme that year, wearing this very glitzy low-cut champagne dress and pale eyeshadow.

In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez loved a hat for a while on the red carpet. At the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, she teamed a soft tan hat with a sheer animal-print peasant top, black shorts and black leather thigh-high boots.

Jennifer Lopez literally shone at the 2004 Golden Globes in a serious tan to match her plunging orange dress.

Jennifer Lopez looked minty at the 2003 Oscars in a flowy one-shoulder gown with flowery edges and matching pale green eye makeup that aged the look instantly.

Blank, once again! At the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1998, Jennifer Lopez wore a sexy strapless white cocktail dress with lace-up cutouts at the sides.

For the premiere of her infamous movie “Gigli”, Jennifer Lopez wore her hair in a straight, dramatic bun that showed off her chandelier earrings and a brown dress that gave the illusion that her bodice was bursting at the seams.

Jennifer Lopez was all about Miami when the MTV Video Music Awards were held there in 2004. The singer wore a large brown hat with her hair pulled back and oversized chandelier earrings as well as a funky gold dress. and bronze with a red ruffle insert.

At the 1999 Grammys, Jennifer Lopez was pure pomp in a sparkling bright yellow minidress with straight hair that was all the rage at the time.

Pretty in pink! At the 2000 ALMA Awards, Jennifer Lopez chose a raspberry-colored halter dress with a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

For the 1997 Independent Spirit Awards, Jennifer Lopez dressed in a floral-embroidered matron dress she wore with her hair piled on top of her head.

Jennifer Lopez wore her hair in tight curls and chose a super sexy but risky outfit for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards: a blazer-inspired top that showed off her tanned chest with a matching bodycon black skirt.

A very brunette Jennifer Lopez looked elegant but matron in a cream-colored dress with textured embellishments during the 2006 Toronto Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez played it safe at the Latin Grammys in 2006 in a dramatic black dress that was as conservative as it was voluminous.

Jennifer Lopez experimented with a new color for her in 2006 when she wore a polka dot green dress that hugged all the right places, paired with diamond earrings and a matching necklace for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2006 Met Gala in a Greek style dress tight at the waist.

Jennifer Lopez rocked a serious tan with a white and silver bodycon dress that featured cutouts along her ribcage at the 2004 premiere of “Shall We Dance”.