Pitt men’s basketball preview: roster disruption marked Jeff Capel’s offseason

Bad news has followed Pitt’s coach Jeff Capel into the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

After Pitt’s top three scorers and four of his top five rebounders were transferred during and after last season, Capel received two more hits in the span of five days – a week before the first game.

Senior Nike goalkeeper Sibande tore his ACL in his right knee in an exhibition game Monday against Gannon and is lost for the season. Next, junior guard Ithiel Horton was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after allegedly hitting a police officer on the south side.

Both players were holders.

Pitt’s first three seasons under Capel didn’t go well. The Panthers are 15-39 in ACC games at this time and have faded sharply at the end of each season – 2-14 in 2019, 1-8 in 2020, 1-7 in 2021.

But Capel inherited a team that was 4-32 in the ACC in two seasons under Kevin Stallings and lost a home game, 106-51, stifling some of the dynamism that had marked the Petersen Events Center for most of it. part of this century.

Capel, who signed for the 2026-2027 season, leads his team in Tuesday’s season opener against The Citadel at the Pete. Here are five scenarios to watch:

1. More injury news

With the offseason defections, Pitt needed his best players to stay healthy. This does not happen.

In addition to Sibande’s injury, senior goaltender Jamarius Burton, who transferred from Texas Tech, could miss the start of the season after needing knee surgery. By the time of the operation on October 8 (unless there was complete surgery), he was expected to be four to six weeks missing.

By all accounts, Burton will help both on the floor and on this one.

“It gives us a maturity and a leadership that, to be completely honest, we haven’t had since I’ve been here,” said Capel.

Some of Sibande’s minutes will go to 18-year-old William Jeffress. Jeffress shot just 22.8% from the field (13 of 57) last season.

“He wants to be really good. He got better, ”Capel said.

2. Who’s gone

Losing Justin Champagnie to the NBA – when he could have come back and become an even bigger star – was not unexpected, but it leaves a hole in two major areas, scoring and rebounding. He averaged a double-double last season (18.0 / 11.1, second scorer / first rebound in the ACC), and those numbers are hard to replace.

But players leave early for the NBA and NFL all the time. Coaches adapt.

Champagnie’s departure is exacerbated by transfers from Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney this year and Trey McGowens the year before. Minor players Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Terrell Brown and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. are also gone. The NCAA has made it too easy for disgruntled players to leave their teams, but that reality only makes Capel’s job more difficult.

The starts represent 1,029 points and 527 rebounds at the gate. That is 65.7% and 62.5% of the total points and rebounds.

3. Who is new

During the offseason, Capel was busy digging through the NCAA transfer portal for spares. It’s probably not what he envisioned for the fourth year, but he’s not the only one among his peer coaches. Over 1,500 players entered the portal this year.

Along with Burton (when in good health), Mouhamadou Gueye, a 6-10, 200-pound forward who transferred from Stony Brook, should help immediately. Gueye recorded a double-double against Division II Gannon (10/17) last week.

By recruiting Gueye, Capel declared to have seen “this long athlete who sometimes made these wild games”.

“We thought that with his length, his versatility, he would really be able to help our team,” said Capel.

So far he has been better offensively than expected. Plus, he’s a good shot blocker. His 3.1 per game average last season set a record at Stony Brook.

The other newcomers are also built 6-7, forwards Chris Payton (Indian Hills Community College), Nate Santos (Pitt’s only freshman) and Dan Oladapo (Oakland).

4. Star in the making?

If you’ve predicted a stellar season for second-year point guard Femi Odukale, you might be right.

At 6-foot-5, he has good speed, a nose to the rim, and the ability to see smaller defenders. He averaged just 6.6 points per game last season in freshman, but he was playing in Johnson’s shadow.

In addition, his endearing personality and ability to lighten the air made him a favorite among his teammates and reinforced his role as a leader.

“When he energetically plays, talks, animates, we’re a lot better, he’s a lot better,” Capel said. “He shoots better at basketball. He understands better what we expect from him.

“Defensively he’s better than he was. He had a full summer to train. He didn’t have an accident like he had last year when he was away for a while.

“When he has energy, his energy is contagious. He’s a guy that everyone loves, and he’s really funny. He can be very charismatic. We need him all the time.

5. Welcome back

Pitt needs a strong inside presence, something the team missed last season when John Hugley (6-9, 280) was suspended after seven games. His reinstatement was perhaps the most important event of the offseason.

Hugley will likely lose a few pounds over the course of the season which will help him bounce back and finish.

“We need him to be a very good player for us,” said Capel.