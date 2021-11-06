‘The Crown’ recreates Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’





The upcoming fifth season of Netflixs The Crown will tackle the 1990s as it continues to follow Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship and their ultimate demise as a couple. Spanning the 1990s until her tragic death in 1997, many infamous pop culture moments will come into play. Princess Diana was no stranger to a time in fashion, but there is one dress that will remain. forever etched in history: her iconic revenge robe. This week, photos of on-set photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will step in to portray the former Princess of Wales facing Dominic West as Prince, have spread on social media as she rocked an almost identical recreation of the black dress. Elizabeth Debicki depicted as Princess Diana. SplashNews.com In the shots, Debicki emerges from the backseat of a car pulling on the body hugging off-shoulder dress with low-cut neckline. She paired the look with a pair of sheer black stockings, a pair of black pumps, a solid black clutch and the adored multi-string beaded choker with a chunky cut stone. The dress, created by Greek fashion designer Christina Stambolian, is one of the most famous dresses the late princess wore. SplashNews.com / SplashNews.com Princess Diana originally wore this look, designed by Christina Stambolian, to the Vanity Fair party held at the Serpentine Gallery in London on November 20, 1994. The real Princess of Wales. Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images She was ultimately nicknamed the Dress of Vengeance because she wore it on the same day that Prince Charles Charles’ documentary: The Private Man, The Public Role premiered on national television. In the revealer according to a report by The New York Times at the time, he confirmed that he had not always been loyal and honorable to his wife. British property developer Peter Palumbo and Diana, Princess of Wales attend a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London, England on November 20, 1994. Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images After seeing photos of Debicki as a whole, fans took to social media, expressing their love for the recreation of the iconic moment. elizabeth debicki filming crown in famous revenge dress EVERYBODY MOVE, a fan tweeted alongside photos of the actor in the dress. Another fan added, my jaw is on the ground in these photos of Elizabeth Debicki filming in Dianas’ revenge dress. One fan made a comparison with Debecki and the late Diana, writingEvery time I see a photo of Elizabeth Debicki, I’m convinced it’s Diana herself. Another started looking ahead for awards season, Tweeter, Elizabeth Debicki must wear the dress of revenge when she accepts her emmy. Last month, fans got another glimpse of what the fifth season of Netflix’s beloved drama has in store. Debicki and West were photographed on the Palma de Mallorca plateau, Spain. The duo appeared to recreate Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s trip to Italy in 1991 with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The Tenet star donned a bold, knee-length print dress reminiscent of one worn by Diana in 1992, while West wore a tan double breasted suit. Season five of The Crown is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022.

