Ready To Go: Emmanuel White excited to play for UTEP men’s basketball

(UTEP) Young Redshirt goalkeeper Emmanuel White can’t wait for the 2021-22 season to arrive here. The self-proclaimed Three and D style of player, it’s been a year and a half since Whites were on the pitch, and naturally, he’s eager to get started.

I can’t wait (to play), White said. I haven’t played a game since 2020. I can’t wait to go back, especially since this will be my first game to play for UTEP. I’m really excited for this.

The Katy, Texas native started his career at Coastal Bend College, averaging 13.3 points in 2019-20 before transferring to UTEP for the 2020-21 season. He then wore a red shirt last year, but White knows what he’s hoping to do.

I look forward to getting flights, doing three, White said. I just want to live up to my potential and help the team win as many games as possible. I’m a type three and D player. I can shoot and just play really hard.

UTEP head coach Joe Golding is on board, with White being that type of player.

We want him to hit wide open shots, to keep the ball moving, Golding said. We want him to take care of it defensively and play our style. He’s doing a good job, and it’s a good start. He’s trying to win his chance. He must take advantage of his opportunities when he gets them.

He’s done a good job of being ready whenever Golding calls his name.

I stayed in the gym, went there as much as I could, White said. I also watched a movie to stay sharp and mentally ready.

White also resumed yoga during his break from the basketball court.

I took up yoga a year and a half ago, White said. I stretch a lot more. It certainly helped me on the pitch too.

His efforts caught Golding’s attention.

He’s very consistent, Golding said. What I liked about him from day one is that he is really coachable, that he adheres to what he does. He knows exactly what his role should be, and he does it really, really well. I am excited about him and what he brings to our team.

It was also beneficial for White to find a longtime friend and current miner, Jamal Bieniemy.

I’ve known JB (Jamal Bieniemy) since first year, White said. We went to high school together, led our team to the state. Playing together at university is great. Now that we were at the next level, we were trying to get as far as we could.

White knows that one day his playing days will end, but he already has a plan in place.

My specialty is kinesiology, White said. Someday I want to be a physiotherapist working with professional athletes.

For now, he is fully focused on the coming season. But he also appreciates the fact that he is living his life’s dream of playing college basketball, while also acknowledging his family for the role they have played in his growth and development.

My parents, and my little brother too, showed me the persistence in pursuing your goals, White said. I knew (he could play at college level) towards college or early in high school.

And he is enjoying it so far at every moment.

It was great (playing with Coach Golding), White said. He teaches us the right things. He is a good coach and I am excited about the journey that was about to continue.

The 6-5 goaltender speaks quietly and relaxes off the pitch, but can flip the switch when it’s time to go onto the pitch. He also credits Golding with his leadership in moving guys forward and changing the culture.

Coach Golding defines the culture of the type of team that was going to be, White said. Would bring energy every day. Difficult not to feed on it. I know the Don is going to go crazy. You just have to toggle this switch. Playing for Coach Golding is like playing for you naturally. It is good to make sure that you are playing hard all the time.

Most players dream of knocking down a winning basket, but if it was up to White, they would take it upon themselves to win the game. Its explanation is factual.

It’s just our culture here. Coach Golding is passionate about taking charge so I definitely would.

With the 2021-22 season now here, anything is possible for White and the Miners.

