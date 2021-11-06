Social media plays a major role in teenage fashion and design – Berkeley High Jacket

Fashion is one of the main means of expression of this generation. Trends are constantly changing and evolving, and new styles are being invented every day. With all of these constant changes and options, how do young people develop and discover their personal style? This is where social networks play a role. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, are a way for people to share their style, and in turn have become a place where people turn to fashion trends and creative inspiration.

Social media is also a great way to spread ideas in a community, and it’s easy to notice this when looking at our own community at Berkeley High School (BHS). Some students have used their social media platforms to spread the word about fashion events and trends, creating a fun sense of unity among the student body, which is needed more than ever. Most people at BHS have heard of the most recent example of this: Jorts Thursday.

Jorts Thursday took place on September 30, 2021, when many BHS students, and even some students from other high schools, showed up to school wearing jorts or denim shorts. The creators of Jorts Thursday were Sasha Wizelman and Nico Vellutini, both seniors at the BHS in Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS).

Wizelman and Vellutini didn’t expect the idea to take off as much as it did, so they were pleasantly surprised to see it garner so much participation from students of all skill levels. Wizelman explained: Seeing people I had never met, especially subclasses, wearing jorts was so wacky.

Social media played a big part in the success of Jorts Thursday. Wizelman and Vellutini both posted on Instagram to spread the word, and many people subsequently reposted the ad.

Wizelman added, honestly, I don’t think Jorts Thursday would have become a thing without the help of social media.

Instagram is one of the most used platforms when it comes to fashion. Velluntini said: I feel like fashion is a big deal at BHS, and everyone has different styles. Especially after coming out of quarantine, the fashion era on Instagram has exploded.

Besides being used to spread inspiration for fashion, Instagram has also been a tool for teens to start businesses. Teenagers all over the world have been able to launch successful clothing lines, which were unheard of in the past.

Jackson Smith is a BHS Junior at Academic Choice (AC) and the creator of the Jackalope clothing line (@ jackalope.online). Smith believes that social media is the most effective way to market a business of this generation. Smith said: Other than word of mouth, social media is pretty much the only way people find out about your business.

In addition to using social media to market his clothing line, Smith also uses social media for inspiration. I have this feed of crazy inspiring stuff that I can check out whenever I have a creative block, Smith explained.

Gavin Trotmore, a junior at the Academy of Arts and Humanities (AHA) and creator of The Island Ink clothing line (@theislandink), is another young business owner who has benefited from the use of social media .

Social media has definitely given me a platform and a lot of other small creators trying to start something that might not have been able to make their voices heard in the past, Trotmore said.

While social media has had a positive effect on fashion, there are still downsides. Trotmore said: When it comes to fashion, I think social media can be good and bad. It’s cool because people can take inspiration from it, but at the same time, it kind of creates this stagnation of creativity.

Smith continued: Some trends are constantly changing because they’re hot on social media, even if they’re not necessarily very good.

Social media has helped fashion thrive and has given the younger generation a voice that they otherwise couldn’t have had. Hopefully, social media platforms will continue to have a positive impact on teenage fashion and the BHS community, bringing small business owners and Gen Z designers to the forefront of the fashion world, which is so often dominated by large international companies.