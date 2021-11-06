The Day – Local Colleges: Conn’s Men Reach NESCAC Finals in Dramatic Way

New London – A goal from Jake Creus with just 39 seconds left saw seeded Connecticut College clinch a spectacular 1-0 victory over No.7 Colby College in the semi-finals of the men’s soccer tournament. New England Small College Athletic Conference, Saturday in Freeman. Field on Harkness Green.

The Camels (14-3) will host No.3 Tufts, a 1-0 winner against No.4 Middlebury, in Sunday’s championship at noon. Conn inflicted Tufts (12-1-3) his only loss in the regular season, 2-0.

The Camels will compete in the NESCAC final for the first time in the history of the program. Sunday’s winner will earn an automatic bid for the NCAA Division III tournament, although the loser is expected to receive a blanket offer.

The winning game was triggered when Bruce Doyle found Creus right inside the box with space and time. He touched down, managed to turn around and landed a shot past Colby goaltender Noah Jackson in the right side of the net.

The Camels dominated play and possession against the Mules (7-8-1), holding a 19-5 lead on shots with 11 corner kicks over Colby’s. Jackson finished with five saves while Conn goalkeeper Sam Maidenberg was forced to make just one.

Women’s volleyball

• Second-seeded MIT defeated No. 3 Coast Guard Academy 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference semifinals. The Bears, who finished 17-8, were led by Sophia Galdamez with nine kills while Amanda Dake added eight, Kaela France finished with 18 digs and Noelle Tursky had 28 assists.

Struggle

• All-Americans Tony Ulaszek and Paul Detwiler each recorded bowling in under a minute as the Coast Guard opened its season with a 36-6 victory over WPI. The Bears are ranked # 11 in the National Division III season opener poll. Ulaszek (157 pounds) only needed 45 seconds to win his match while Detwiler (197) pinned his opponent in 51 seconds.

Another All-American, Noah Caskey (149) of Montville won by technical fall (18-1, 4:17) as did Joe Chapman (165), 16-1 in 7:00, and Phil Rogers (184), 17-2 in 5:07. Kenji Beato (133), Anthony Martin (141) and David McCullough (174) each won by decision.

Women’s basketball

• Amina Wiley had 23 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists as Mitchell College opened its season with a 66-44 victory over the Wentworth Institute. Le’Sandra Turner added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Mariners while Alexia Watson finished with nine points. Mitchell passed Wentworth 34-12.

• No. 8 Hostos Community College defeated No. 7 UConn Avery Pont 83-60 in the season opener in the Nationally Ranked Team Showdown. Freshman Trinity Angel had 13 points and 16 rebounds in her debut for the Pointers while Adeline Smith had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Julia Fenn finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

swimming men

• Tyler Bland won two individual races and was one of the two winning relay teams as the Coast Guard improved to 4-0 with a 173-127 victory over WPI. Bland won the 100 breaststroke (59.21) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 12.77). He joined Connor Shenk, Bland, Derek Ledford and Bobby O’Donnell to win the 400 medley relay in 3: 31.18, then teamed up with Jake Kim, Bland, Colin Twiss and O’Donnell to win the 400 swim relay. free in 3: 12.67. Twiss added wins in the 500 freestyle (4: 45.35) and 1000 freestyle (9: 56.41), while Sean Lyman won the 200 backstroke (1: 55.86) and the 200 IM (2: 00.01), O’Donnell the 200 free (1: 46.21) and Ledford the 100 butterfly (51.38).

• The Coast Guard had three double wins in a 196-87 win over Wheaton on Friday night. Bland won the 50 freestyle (21.90) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 12.52) while Twiss won the 200 freestyle (1: 44.86) and the 500 freestyle (4: 52.60), and Parker Inman won the 1-meter (218.90 points) and 3-meter plank (210.53). John Feliz (1,000 freestyle, 10: 17.58), Shenk (100 backstroke, 54.45), Ethan Di Egidio (100 breaststroke, 1: 03.38), Lyman (200 butterfly, 1: 59.94), O’Donnell (100 free, 48.51), CJ Omweg (200 backstroke, 1: 59.54) and Ledford (100 butterfly, 52.43) also won for the Bears.

Female swimming

• Taylor Young broke the school’s diving record of 1 meter (253.12 points) and added a 3 meter score (243.97) as the Coast Guard beat WPI 196-98. Tailyn Schaufelberger won the 100 breaststroke (1: 08.50) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 30.58) for the Bears (3-2), Isabel Robey won the 200 backstroke (2: 13.20) and the 200 IM (2: 17.31), and the two joined Katie Dennin and Lindsey Blake to win the 400 IM relay (4: 05.27). Lucy Smutny was also a double winner in the 500 freestyle (5: 26.57) and the 1000 freestyle (11: 09.33). while Grace Keogh won the 200 freestyle (2: 01.97), Dennin the 100 backstroke (1: 01.07), Meghan Bolin the 200 butterfly (2: 18.29) and Ashley Fuller the 100 butterfly (1: 02.31)

• Young swept the diving competition in the Coast Guard’s 188-104 loss to Wheaton on Friday night. She won the 1-meter event (220.95 points) and the 3-meter competition (229.50). The Bears also won the 200-yard free relay with Clare Brinkman, Dana O’Brien, Mia Martinelli and Ariana Guillory finishing in 1: 47.12.

Men’s hockey

• Ryan Tverberg scored two goals and added an assist while Jachym Kondelik provided the game-winning goal in the third period as UConn beat Maine 4-3 in a Hockey East road game on Friday night. Vladislav Firstov added a goal (power play) and an assist for the Huskies (5-3, 3-1) who have won three straight wins.