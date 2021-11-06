Fashion
The Day – Local Colleges: Conn’s Men Reach NESCAC Finals in Dramatic Way
New London – A goal from Jake Creus with just 39 seconds left saw seeded Connecticut College clinch a spectacular 1-0 victory over No.7 Colby College in the semi-finals of the men’s soccer tournament. New England Small College Athletic Conference, Saturday in Freeman. Field on Harkness Green.
The Camels (14-3) will host No.3 Tufts, a 1-0 winner against No.4 Middlebury, in Sunday’s championship at noon. Conn inflicted Tufts (12-1-3) his only loss in the regular season, 2-0.
The Camels will compete in the NESCAC final for the first time in the history of the program. Sunday’s winner will earn an automatic bid for the NCAA Division III tournament, although the loser is expected to receive a blanket offer.
The winning game was triggered when Bruce Doyle found Creus right inside the box with space and time. He touched down, managed to turn around and landed a shot past Colby goaltender Noah Jackson in the right side of the net.
The Camels dominated play and possession against the Mules (7-8-1), holding a 19-5 lead on shots with 11 corner kicks over Colby’s. Jackson finished with five saves while Conn goalkeeper Sam Maidenberg was forced to make just one.
Women’s volleyball
• Second-seeded MIT defeated No. 3 Coast Guard Academy 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference semifinals. The Bears, who finished 17-8, were led by Sophia Galdamez with nine kills while Amanda Dake added eight, Kaela France finished with 18 digs and Noelle Tursky had 28 assists.
Struggle
• All-Americans Tony Ulaszek and Paul Detwiler each recorded bowling in under a minute as the Coast Guard opened its season with a 36-6 victory over WPI. The Bears are ranked # 11 in the National Division III season opener poll. Ulaszek (157 pounds) only needed 45 seconds to win his match while Detwiler (197) pinned his opponent in 51 seconds.
Another All-American, Noah Caskey (149) of Montville won by technical fall (18-1, 4:17) as did Joe Chapman (165), 16-1 in 7:00, and Phil Rogers (184), 17-2 in 5:07. Kenji Beato (133), Anthony Martin (141) and David McCullough (174) each won by decision.
Women’s basketball
• Amina Wiley had 23 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists as Mitchell College opened its season with a 66-44 victory over the Wentworth Institute. Le’Sandra Turner added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Mariners while Alexia Watson finished with nine points. Mitchell passed Wentworth 34-12.
• No. 8 Hostos Community College defeated No. 7 UConn Avery Pont 83-60 in the season opener in the Nationally Ranked Team Showdown. Freshman Trinity Angel had 13 points and 16 rebounds in her debut for the Pointers while Adeline Smith had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Julia Fenn finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
swimming men
• Tyler Bland won two individual races and was one of the two winning relay teams as the Coast Guard improved to 4-0 with a 173-127 victory over WPI. Bland won the 100 breaststroke (59.21) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 12.77). He joined Connor Shenk, Bland, Derek Ledford and Bobby O’Donnell to win the 400 medley relay in 3: 31.18, then teamed up with Jake Kim, Bland, Colin Twiss and O’Donnell to win the 400 swim relay. free in 3: 12.67. Twiss added wins in the 500 freestyle (4: 45.35) and 1000 freestyle (9: 56.41), while Sean Lyman won the 200 backstroke (1: 55.86) and the 200 IM (2: 00.01), O’Donnell the 200 free (1: 46.21) and Ledford the 100 butterfly (51.38).
• The Coast Guard had three double wins in a 196-87 win over Wheaton on Friday night. Bland won the 50 freestyle (21.90) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 12.52) while Twiss won the 200 freestyle (1: 44.86) and the 500 freestyle (4: 52.60), and Parker Inman won the 1-meter (218.90 points) and 3-meter plank (210.53). John Feliz (1,000 freestyle, 10: 17.58), Shenk (100 backstroke, 54.45), Ethan Di Egidio (100 breaststroke, 1: 03.38), Lyman (200 butterfly, 1: 59.94), O’Donnell (100 free, 48.51), CJ Omweg (200 backstroke, 1: 59.54) and Ledford (100 butterfly, 52.43) also won for the Bears.
Female swimming
• Taylor Young broke the school’s diving record of 1 meter (253.12 points) and added a 3 meter score (243.97) as the Coast Guard beat WPI 196-98. Tailyn Schaufelberger won the 100 breaststroke (1: 08.50) and the 200 breaststroke (2: 30.58) for the Bears (3-2), Isabel Robey won the 200 backstroke (2: 13.20) and the 200 IM (2: 17.31), and the two joined Katie Dennin and Lindsey Blake to win the 400 IM relay (4: 05.27). Lucy Smutny was also a double winner in the 500 freestyle (5: 26.57) and the 1000 freestyle (11: 09.33). while Grace Keogh won the 200 freestyle (2: 01.97), Dennin the 100 backstroke (1: 01.07), Meghan Bolin the 200 butterfly (2: 18.29) and Ashley Fuller the 100 butterfly (1: 02.31)
• Young swept the diving competition in the Coast Guard’s 188-104 loss to Wheaton on Friday night. She won the 1-meter event (220.95 points) and the 3-meter competition (229.50). The Bears also won the 200-yard free relay with Clare Brinkman, Dana O’Brien, Mia Martinelli and Ariana Guillory finishing in 1: 47.12.
Men’s hockey
• Ryan Tverberg scored two goals and added an assist while Jachym Kondelik provided the game-winning goal in the third period as UConn beat Maine 4-3 in a Hockey East road game on Friday night. Vladislav Firstov added a goal (power play) and an assist for the Huskies (5-3, 3-1) who have won three straight wins.
Sources
2/ https://www.theday.com/local-sports/20211106/local-colleges-conn-men-reach-nescac-final-in-dramatic-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]