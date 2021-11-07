Lena Dunham pays tribute to late fashion designer Federica Cavenati





Lena Dunham shared a touching tribute to the designer after her sudden death (Photo: Instagram) Federica Cavenati, co-founder and creator of the popular London brand 16Arlington, died suddenly on October 18, at the age of 28, from a brief illness. Tributes poured in for Cavenati, with the actor Lena Dunham leads the way with a moving declaration of love and praise for her friend. Taking to Instagram, Dunham, 35, shared a series of photos to remember Cavenati and her beauty. She wrote: The first time I met my friend Federica Kikka Cavenati it took me about 10 minutes to realize how beautiful she was. And that’s really saying something, because Kikka was nothing but beautiful shiny copper hair, massive Bambi eyes, the kind of fluffy lips that women pay a lot for, and perfect teeth with just enough. of character to be disarming. The Girls creator said the beauty of Cavenatis is so easy to describe, but what she admired most was how beautiful she made other women feel, explaining that Kikka lived to help other women. to recognize their beauty. Cavenati founded his fashion brand with his partner Marco Capaldo (Photo: Instagram) She stressed that Cavenati will not be remembered as ill, remembering her vibrant personality and how she presented herself to life with Olympic vigor. Dunham went on to celebrate his friends’ work in fashion and the brand which single-handedly redefined the spirit of London fashion and brought style back to its madness and joy.

She said fashion will never be the same after Cavenatis’ death (Photo: Instagram) The Tiny Furniture star said she was one of the lucky ones who worked alongside Cavenati as a 16-year-old girl in Arlington, alongside people like Lizzo and Amal Clooney. Dunham recently married Luis Felber in a ceremony surrounded by loved ones, but explained that Cavenati was too ill to perform the wedding the way she wanted. For Kikka, being seen without that trademark sparkle wasn’t an option not because she was conceited (she was the furthest thing from it), but because she loved joy and always wanted to embody. the values ​​that were so dear to him, Dunham wrote. More: News from the American Showbiz

Ending on a poignant note, the actor confessed: No one who crossed his path will ever be the same, and neither will fashion. Marco Capaldo, Cavenati’s partner in work and in life, will present an unreleased 16Arlington collection in February 2022 in honor of Cavenatis. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Chadwick Boseman Receives Touching Hidden Tribute In New Netflix Movie The Harder They Fall

MORE: Pride Of Britain: EastEnders Diane Parish Pays Touching Tribute To Anthony Walker’s Mother For Her Work Against Racism



