The Crown recreates Princess Diana’s famous ‘dress of revenge’ moment against Prince Charles (





Elizabeth Debicki has reprized the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin in the new season of The Crown. Image: SplashNews)

The Crown has incredibly recreated Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ moment in the final season. Princess Diana broke royal protocol when she stepped out of the car wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress after Prince Charles admitted he was unfaithful. Since then, the famous moment has come to be known as the “dress of revenge” and it has now been recreated by actress Elizabeth Debicki. The 31-year-old star was pictured stepping out of a car wearing a replica Christina Stambolian dress that was paired with a chunky pearl necklace, black tights and black heels. She looked suspiciously like the late princess when she was shooting scenes for the Netflix show. Diana bought the dress in 1991 but considered it too daring to wear at the time. She first wore it to a dinner in 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.















Picture: SplashNews.com)





Diana’s former stylist Anna Harvey said of the dress: “She wanted to look like a million bucks and she did.” Meanwhile, Elizabeth replaced 25-year-old Emma Corrin as princess in the latest series of the royal drama. She was wearing a replica of the necklace of sapphires, diamonds and pearls that Diana wore that night – which the Queen Mother had given her as a wedding present.















Picture: SplashNews.com)





















Picture: SplashNews.com)





Elizabeth was also pictured recreating the moment Diana first met billionaire Mohamed Fayed. She was seen talking to Salim Dau, 71, who plays the former Harrods owner in a polo match. Mohamed’s son Dodi and Diana quickly fell in love, but they were both tragically killed when their Mercedes crashed into a tunnel in Paris in 1997.















Picture: SplashNews.com)





















Picture: Tim Graham / Getty Images)





Get all showbiz news straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror Showbiz newsletter. Crown Season 5 is slated for release on Netflix in November 2022. This would follow the release pattern of previous seasons and we should expect the sixth and final season in 2023. By succeeding Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton will bring Queen Elizabeth II into the 21st century. Other star actors in the new season include Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major. The fourth round ended with the downfall of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), while the marriage between Charles, Prince of Wales (Josh O’Connor) and Diana, Princess of Wales (Emma Corrin) reached a new hollow. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

