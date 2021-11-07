Brutal Workout Fitness Trainers Will Have You ‘Rock Shoulders’ In No Time

Just when you thought you had the perfect weekly workout routine, some inventive new exercises are popping up that offer plenty of reasons to add to that routine or replace an exercise you’ve been doing for some time.

In this case, we are talking about the shoulders, an incredibly important muscle group because the shoulders are responsible for allowing a range of motion for the upper body. If you can effectively develop all three sections of your shoulder muscles (front, middle, and back), you will look wider and really start filling out your t-shirts and shirts.

The latest shoulder workout that we think you should definitely try comes from 49-year-old fitness trainer Paul Sklar. Paul regularly posts videos of himself training, often using routines, tips, and tricks he has developed, all with the common goal of helping you take advantage of those gains.

Check out fitness trainer Paul Sklar’s shoulder workout series in the video below

What he calls his “favorite set of shoulders and traps of all time,” Paul’s rather brutal shoulder workout requires the use of a barbell with a little added weight and two exercises done back to front. back. They are a clean press and an overhead press.

A clean refers to the clean lift in Olympic weightlifting. While an Olympic powerlifting trainer should be the only person teaching how to perform it effectively, this is more the case when looking to lift a heavy weight. In the case of Paul’s shoulder workout, keeping the bar relatively light should mean you can follow a few simple directions.

Starting with the bar hanging in front of your thighs, you will then want to bend your knees slightly and push upward, using the force generated to help lift the bar up to your shoulders and collarbone. It is often suggested that the clean lift is a pulling motion, as it is believed to be your shoulders and traps that pull the bar up. However, a lot of the movement relies on the force you generate through your hips and legs, making it more of a pushing movement.

With the bar at your shoulders, you now want to perform an overhead press. This requires you to stand and lift the bar above your head, using your shoulders and traps.

Paul says that during the overhead press, “you want to make sure you keep your glutes and core tight. Also make sure your elbows stay below your wrists to increase power transfer.

Its routine requires you to perform a clean lift, followed by an overhead press. Then another clean elevator with two overhead presses. The single cleanse remains constant throughout the movement, while the overhead press increases by one repetition, up to a maximum of five repetitions.

Paul adds, “If you’re successful, you should barely be able to move the bar at the end of the series. »If you find that you have difficulty increasing the number of repetitions of the overhead press, you can incorporate the push press, which allows you to bend your knees and push upwards during the overhead press. overhead to help you gain momentum.

Again, if you are trying this set of shoulder exercises for the first time, be sure to keep the weight to a minimum. Your muscles will inevitably become fatigued as you progress through the reps, and if you try to support the weight on your head and it’s too heavy, you run the risk of injury.

“Pay close attention to form and watch the gains happen. “

