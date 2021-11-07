Kent State Tuscarawas men’s basketball moves to 2-0





The Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles men’s basketball team took an insurmountable lead midway through the first half and capitalized on the wave of momentum for a 95-65 victory over the visiting Penn State New Kensington Saturday at Founders Hall Gym. With the win, the Eagles are 2-0 while the Lions drop to 0-1 in the young season. An early 8-2 KSU Tusc lead was erased by the visiting Nittany Lions who roared several times to keep pace after the Navy and Gold tried to push them back in the first half. Down 17-8, the Lions had a fiery run to KSU Tusc and minutes later a fumble dunk and three-point shot earned them five straight points as they climbed to 24-21. Two free throws from the Lion and one turnover from the Golden Eagles later, the score was 26-25 in favor of the hosts with 8:10 left in the first half. A call to arms from Coach Tharp sounded and the Eagles responded with 12 straight points to blow the doors of a close game as they slipped to a 38-25 advantage. London Cobbs rocked things up with a deep three, followed by a facial dunk from DeJuan Lawrence on a Lions defender, a three-point play on a slam and a free throw from Kameron Shockley, to accompany a few other giveaways. of Lawrence and aBraden Rostaddrive at the hoop. The Eagles held PSNK scoreless for nearly three and a half minutes during the spell and took a 47-36 lead in the locker room. It was more or less the same in the last half. Rapid defensive and offensive pressure led to the Eagles’ six unanswered points as they secured a 53-36 lead before PSNK could respond. A 14-2 push that started at 12:47 gave KSU Tusc a 72-52 lead and was highlighted by fiery play from the Eagles. Cobbs found James Roundtree in the alleyway who put a basket at the house to get things done. Kam Shockley made an old fashioned three point play after a steal and bet, Cobbs added two more points and a three point before going glass for another hoop on a great backdoor find from Shockley for a 20-point lead. In the aftermath, the Eagles dominated PSNK 23-13, highlighted by three balls from Arthur Jackson and Kyle Shockley, a dunk from Kameron Shockley and a nice edge shot from Vincent Roper. Cobbs led all scorers with 26 points and was a perfect 12 of 12 at the free throw line. He led four other Golden Eagles who all scored in double digits, as Lawrence scored 18 – 14 in the first half – Jackson had 16 off the bench including 12 in the first half, Kameron Shockley had 12 and his freshman Kyle added 11. For the game, the Eagles drained 22 of 28 free throws and rained on seven shots from behind the arc. The Golden Eagles will travel to Thomas More University next Saturday, November 13, to compete in the two-day Connor Classic. They will face Georgetown College at 6:00 p.m., then take on Thomas More on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

