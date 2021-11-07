Connect with us

Belleairs Belleview Inn is a historic setting for up-to-the-minute fashion

BELLEAIR At the end of the year, when the trees were bare and the air turned cold, the rich of the golden age packed their bags, boarded lavishly appointed trains, and headed south. Many disembarked near Lands End, at the grand Belleview hotel overlooking Clearwater Bay.

Here they could fish for tarpon, waltz under Tiffany glass in the ballroom, or just relax on the wide porch of what was supposed to be the largest occupied wooden structure in the world.

The hotel and railroad that brought them were created by Henry Plant, a Connecticut entrepreneur who envisioned Florida’s west coast not just as a winter retreat, but as a place to live all the time. year. As the area exceeded even expectations, the 145-room Queen Anne-style hotel drew presidents, royalty, and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Babe Ruth, and Bob Dylan. It changed owners several times, one leased it as a barracks for the Army Air Corps during World War II until the loss of the waterfront property, the costs of Huge maintenance and competition from new hotels have resulted in its decline. The Belleview closed in 2009, apparently intended for the wrecking ball.

At Belleviews maximum size, our boot models could have walked three kilometers of interior hallways. Cinq A Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer, $ 395. Alice + Olivia Western postcard blouse, $ 295. Alice + Olivia olive shorts, $ 265. Neiman Marcus. neimanmarcus.com. Open Edit green-gold hoop earrings, $ 19. BP multiple gold rings, $ 10. Steve Madden cognac patent over-the-knee boots, $ 119. Kurt Geiger Party Envelope Pouch, $ 120. Nordstrom. nordstrom.com.
Developer J. Michael Cheezem came to the rescue. He, like Plant, had a vision, but this time as an upscale condo and townhouse community with a boutique hotel as its centerpiece. At a cost of $ 13 million, he had the core of the old hotel moved 230 feet from its original site and restored it to its former glory.

Today it is known as the Belleview Inn, with 35 rooms, a swimming pool, and a Donald Ross-designed golf course.

The Inn, part of our striking fall clothing lineup, is the only surviving hotel of eight Plant has built, including one in Tampa that is now part of the University of Tampa. Opened in 1897 on a cliff 45 feet above sea level, among the highest points on the Florida coast, the Belleview doubled in size after Plant’s death and possession of his son Morton at the turn of the century.

Morton added the golf course and an Olympic-sized swimming pool lined with a million Italian tiles. He had the roof painted green and the exterior crisp white, prompting admirers to dub the hotel the White Queen of the Gulf. There was talk of Morton ceding a mansion on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to Cartier, the Parisian jeweler who wanted a site in New York City, in exchange for a magnificent row of pearls for his third wife, Maisie. Today, a portrait of Maisie and her pearls hangs in the inn’s small market, where patrons can purchase wine, beer, and snacks.

A portrait of Henry Plant hangs over the fireplace in a memorabilia collection turned into a bar. Rotate Dawn puff sleeve dress, $ 420. Kendra Scott silver bracelet, $ 30. Steve Madden Lessa Rhinestone Sandals, $ 120. Nordstrom. nordstrom.com. Kate Landry diamond and pearl clutch, $ 65. Dillards. dillards.com.
When his son was seriously injured in a car crash, Morton was shocked to find that there was no hospital nearby. He brought a surgical train car and donated to what is still known as Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Morton died in 1918 and subsequent owners expanded the hotel to 820,000 square feet with 455 rooms. It was so big that the rug was bought by the mile instead of the yard.

Renamed Belleview Biltmore (after Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina) then Belleview Mido under Japanese ownership, the hotel was finally sold to Cheezem in 2015.

Within a year, most of the building had been deconstructed, with the exception of salvageable parts like windows, doors and wood which could be reused. Workers began to dig under the older part of the hotel to lay steel beams for support. It took two days to lift the structure so that it could be moved by 46 computerized hydraulic forklifts.

The surviving section of the 36,000 square foot hotel, rotated 90 degrees to line up with the foundations of its new site, began its journey. The movement of less than a tenth of a mile took four hours under the gaze of hundreds of spectators. Workers then refurbished the original heart pine floors and reinstalled the Tiffany-era glass ceilings as part of the restoration.

Today, 124 years after the Belleview Hotel opened, its namesake inn is part of a chain that includes the Sandpearl and Opal Sands resorts on Clearwater Beach. The inn hosts weddings and other functions, as well as guests who just sit on the wide porches, enjoying the gentle breeze like visitors did in 1897.

The Belleview Inn is at 25 Belleview Blvd., Belleair. 727-441-1774. thebelleviewInn.com. Information from the Belleview Waltz movie has been included in this report.

