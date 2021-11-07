Princess Diana’s historic revenge dress leaked





Leaked photos from Netflix The crown season 5 revealed that princess diana will be wearing The Revenge Dress this szn, so pass the popcorn Queen Lizzie, and watch the drama ensue. Australian star Elizabeth debicki, who plays Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of the hit series, was recently spotted on set wearing the iconic revenge dress that Diana wore at night. Prince charles revealed on live TV that he cheated on her during their marriage. The drameaaa. Someone catch the guards because I’m shouting royally at them !!! By the way, this really explains why The crown s5 would be supposed to “infuriate the Royals”. Designed by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the dress was worn during an appearance at a Vanity Fair gala in June 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, by Harper’s Bazaar, and is probably Diana’s most recognizable look. According to PeopleDiana initially thought the dress was too bold for the event, but decided to wear it after her initial choice, a Valentino dress, was leaked to the press. Anyway, in the photos taken on the set of season five, that you can see here, Debicki can be seen exiting a car dressed in the iconic black off-the-shoulder dress that made history, holding a black purse and sporting black eyeshadow and an angelic smile. In another shot that left me like a cat in frantic heat, she is seen in the dress adorably staring at someone holding a bouquet of flowers. Please, Elizabeth, my heart cannot take this much. “She’s a cultural reset, she’s an icon, she went into the chat and finally joined the all-in-one contest” – me seeing these photos, to be honest. I don’t even care about the royal family but all of a sudden I’m invested. Naturally, people on Twitter are lathering on it like a cup of English breakfast. ELIZABETH DEBICKI WEARING THE REVENGE IM COLLAPSE DRESS, just put a Twitter user. My jaw is on the ground in these photos of Elizabeth Debicki filming in Diana’s revenge dress, said another. Me getting ready to watch the new season of The Crown after seeing the new photos of Elizabeth Debicki in a revenge dress pic.twitter.com/s71ri3kw1o – Myra (@SussexPrincess) November 6, 2021 I thought something terrible had happened when I got a bunch of texts at a time last night, but it was all pictures of Elizabeth Debicki’s revenge dress – Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) November 6, 2021 need Elizabeth Debicki to wear the revenge dress when she accepts her emmy – bea (@aberncthy) November 5, 2021 Elizabeth Debicki got an Emmy with this revenge dress. – Julieth (@troubleshade) November 5, 2021 Sweeping Emmy’s every year didn’t make me watch The Crown but Elizabeth Debicki in the revenge gown goes – kavya (@kavyahh) November 6, 2021 Now that we know The crown gives us Diana in the revenge dress, you just know this season is going to deliver the drama. As a few others have said above, if Debicki doesn’t win an Emmy for this performance and then wears the iconic Revenge Dress when she accepts her award, it will be a hugely missed opportunity. by netflix The crown Season 5 is slated to arrive in November 2022. More stuff from PEDESTRIAN.TV Image: Getty Images [Princess Diana Archive] / Netflix / Twitter [@biglttlelies]

