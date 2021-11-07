I bleached my hair like Lionel Messi. It was a total disaster





Who Said Split Ends And Chemically Enhanced Shampoos Are Only For Women? And don’t even get me started on insecurity. That’s right. I’ll admit it: I used to think that anyone who dyes their hair had a chip on their shoulder, something to prove, or just had a breakup. But as a recently bleached blonde, I can now understand just how harmful and cruel these stereotypes are and, sadly, how accurate they are. Although I told myself I was bored, the truth is; confinement touched me. So what else was there to do? Inspired by old Youtube clips of Lionel Messi (who also dyed his hair in 2016, allegedly, start again from the beggining) and Brazilian professional surfer Italo Ferreira (who probably only did it for fun), I completely oxidized in my hair. Disaster ensued. Watch the video below to see a full timelapse of my trip… My first mistake? I went for a cheap supermarket pack rather than going the professional route, and after waiting the required 38 minutes with the goo on my head, I found my hair a strawberry shade. To make matters worse, I had missed patches around my ears and neck. I then realized that all the hairdressers in my area (I live in Sydney) were fully booked. Some for months. When I walked into one and asked for a date, the lady laughed even though she was kind enough to ask, “What for?” (Along with the eye on my rogue locks). RELATED: I Wore All of F * ckbois’s Favorite Shoes For A Week & It Changed My Life I even sent pleading emails (featured in the video above) with photographic evidence of the disaster, hoping to mark a date of pity. He doesn’t say. With a return to the office (and a big working lunch) to come, time was passing and I was not approaching a solution. I’ve tried everything from lemon juice to cancerous weather in the sun to lightening my red blonde hair. Again: no dice. I had almost lost hope when a roommate’s barber had an opening. I took it with relief. I then went through the other three reservations I made as backups (later in the month) and canceled them. The ordeal was not over but in a classic display of indecision, when I got to the show I couldn’t decide if I wanted to go. Ferreira full or a lower key scandinavian blonde. I ended up going Scandinavian blonde, regretting it, then panicked at the gray / blue tones. Fortunately, they left after a few days but still: heart attack in a bottle. Moral of the story? If you want to bleach your hair (and don’t want to damage your scalp), do it professionally the first time, rather than fooling yourself and then having to reapply the chemicals. Or better yet: stick to the manicure of your nails … Read more

