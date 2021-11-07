Fashion
Billy Porter’s apology for Harry Styles’ Vogue cover
Image source: Getty / Amy Sussman and Getty / Anthony Pham
After Pose star and Emmy winner Billy Porter criticized Harry Styles’ story Vogue blanket in Sunday Times, stating that he created the conversation around fluid gender fashion in Hollywood, Porter is here to clarify his thoughts. “He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do. It’s politics for me. It’s my life,” Porter had previously said of Harry being the first man to go. wearing a dress in the November 2020 issue. And while many in the LGBTQIA + community have agreed that a white man shouldn’t be the face of a movement that can be largely attributed to transgender people of color, Porter emphasizes now the fact that dialogue shouldn’t necessarily harass Harry.
“The conversation goes deeper than that. It’s about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color.”
When he visited The late show talk to Stephen Colbert about his new book, Unprotected, and his genderless shoe collection with Jimmy Choo, Porter took a moment to publicly apologize, “Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. You. The conversation is not about you, “he said, continuing,” The conversation goes deeper than that. It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color that contribute to the culture. Now that’s a lot to unwrap. I’m ready to unwrap it without dragging it and cancel internet culture because I don’t judge now and I will never judge my life or my humanity by sound clips on networks So when you’re ready to have the real conversation call b * tch, okay? I ‘I’m ready to have it. And I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean any harm. I’m a gay man. We love Harry, he’s cute, “Porter said, admitting he was surprised at his first comment making the headlines of the press.
It’s worth mentioning that Styles hasn’t labeled her sexuality, although her wardrobe continues to defy gender norms, just like on the Vogue cover that was criticized by commentator Candace Owens and praised by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last year. Porter is absolutely right that all magazines, not only Vogue must celebrate the queer culture and LGBTQIA + people of color who have made waves in their efforts for diversity, inclusion and recognition, now and forever. Watch the video below for Porter’s full interview.
