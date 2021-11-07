His Driver – Manila Bulletin





Handsome Celebrity (HC) arrived for his date in one of his cars, which surprised many onlookers. Seeing HC at last was also a treat for those in the region. With the pandemic restrictions relaxed a bit, many saw HC and were in awe of how he behaved. After a while, spectators saw HC in a hurry. They assumed he was done with his meeting, but wondered why he was in a hurry. Meanwhile, HC spoke to Trusted Staff (TS) and asked TS to get into the production van and not his car. Usually, most celebrities travel with staff on hand. The staff take care of the celebrity boss’s needs, such as wardrobe, script, food, and more. Most importantly, the staff know the deepest secrets that could tarnish a celebrity’s image. However, TS is very loyal to HC. HC thought the coast was free and within seconds his car arrived. Then he noticed that the production team (PS) was behind him. Too late, because the driver of his car was already visible. HC suddenly explained to PS why a close friend (CF) was driving. HC said they were going to the same location for an event. PS didn’t even ask why CF was in the car, but recognized HC. Of course, seeing HC and CF together raised eyebrows. We, as human beings, have a storytelling problem. We’re a little too quick to find explanations for things for which we don’t really have an explanation. Malcolm Gladwell Unexpected extravagance Hunk Dude (HD) caught the attention of Female Companion (FC) and they hit it off. HD and FC have become constant friends and companions. Seeing the two together was not surprising as they had mutual friends in the same circle. The two weren’t attached to other personalities which was a perfect situation. However, FC seemed cautious when paired with a male personality. Nonetheless, HD seemed special and she gave him more than attention. One day, HD was shocked to see the gift FC had bought her. The luxurious gift made HD uncomfortable as the item was lavish. Apparently, he felt that FC was acting like a sugar mum with the gift. HD declined the gift, but FC said it was already in his name. HD couldn’t believe FC was so generous. However, nothing was free and FC made a condition. FC told HD that if they were constantly together, he should stop seeing Older Benefactor (OB). OB is no stranger to cute boys and the stories of his own way of meeting their needs are loud murmurs in the vineyard. The condition was not an issue with HD, as he felt like a lottery winner with FC.

Over time, HD realized that FC was wary of a high-profile relationship. FC often hijacked stories that touched on his alleged past relationships. With him, the secret of their relationship is safe. “Being gifted does not mean that you have received something. It means you have something to give. please find this

