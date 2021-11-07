Knicks Go wins Breeders’ Cup Classic

There was no early challenge for Knicks Go in the $ 6million Longines Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday in Del Mar and he was gone.

Paynter’s 5-year-old son settled into an impressive pace for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario and was never threatened to easily send Medina Spirit and his teammate Essential Quality to undoubtedly obtain the honors of the horse of the year.

Knicks Go, attempting the classic mile-and-a-quarter distance for the first time, easily passed this test when, remarkably, he was given an undisputed lead in a contest that appeared to feature another important speed. He completed the first quarter mile in 23.16 seconds. He completed an opening half mile in 46.14 seconds. He completed six stages in 1: 10.04 and a mile in 1: 35.28 en route to a final time of 1: 59.57.

He’s a great horse. He’s a champion now. I’m just very proud of today’s performance, said Cox of last year’s Dirt Mile winner.

Knicks Go became the sixth horse to win two different Breeders Cup races. He paid $ 8.40, $ 6.20 and $ 4. Hot Rod Charlie took fourth place, followed by Stilleto Boy, Art Collector, Tripoli and Max Player.

Other horses to win various Cup races are Zenyatta (Classic and Distaff), Beholder (Juvenile Fillies and Distaff), Stephanies Kitten (Juvenile Fillies Turf and Filly & Mare Turf), Secret Circle (Juvenile Sprint and Sprint) and Golden Pal (Juvenile Turf Sprint and Saturday Turf Sprint).

We had a great trip. He does exactly what he wants to do, Rosario said. I tried to save as much as possible because we had a mile and a quarter to go. But he was taking it slow. At the quarter-pole, he has just left. He’s just an amazing horse.

The Maryland-bred Knicks Go prevailed for the 10ethe 24-hour time starts with half of them being grade 1 scores. The winner’s share of $ 3,120,000 brought her lifetime earnings to $ 8,673,135. Knicks Go placed second at the 2018 Breeders Cup Juvenile, but the wheels came loose as he went 0 for 8 at age 3, resulting in a transfer to Coxs’ barn.

Coxs fortunes continue to skyrocket. He won four Breeders Cup races last year to earn his first Eclipse award as the best coach in North America. He could have this year’s Kentucky Derby winner this year in the current Mandaloun runner-up if Medina Spirit is disqualified for a positive drug test after the race. He saddled the winner Belmont and Travers in Essential Quality. And now Pegasus and Whitney winner Knicks Go has exploded to deliver their first classic triumph.

Cox admitted he was watching with mixed emotions as he didn’t have one but two prominent suitors. They are like your children, he said. When they face each other, it’s hard to watch.

Essential Quality, in its final, lost only the second time in 10 career starts. His only other loss came when he lost valuable ground in the Kentucky Derby and missed by a length in the fourth.

Cox expressed hope that Essential Quality has done enough to win the Eclipse award as the 3-year-old champion. I thought he was the leader of the clubhouse and hopefully that was enough, he said.

Trainer Bob Baffert retorted that a case can be made for Medina Spirit. The winner was just too much, Baffert said. I’m proud of the fact that he beat those 3 years. For me, this is the best of 3 years. He showed it today. This is the raison d’être of the race, to prove it on the race track. And he proved it today that he’s the real deal.

Most handicappers expected Medina Spirit to take on the Knicks Go early. It never materialized. I broke slowly and by the thread the first time I had to grab hold of him, said John Velazquez, who was aboard the dolphin. I gave him the lead in the first round and the second round. He came running and continued to run. Who is the best 3 year old now?

Luis Saez, riding Essential Quality, notes that the race hardly went as he had expected. I didn’t expect the pace to be this slow. Everything was a mess, he said. I thought there would be a lot of rhythm, but the plan was to wait, stay still, and make a move. But the pace was so slow that there was nothing we could do.

Classic’s strong performance suggests the future will be blinding for Cox, who grew up in the shadow of Churchill Downs. I don’t look in the rearview mirror much, says the hard driving conditioner. There is still a lot to accomplish in this game. I am very proud of what we have done. We have a great team of great owners, great helpers, great help.

And a big horse at Knicks Go.