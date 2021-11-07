Candice Swanepoel gives a stunning display as she dons an elegant blazer dress for the evening with Bulgari

On Saturday afternoon, Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to share photos from a Bulgari event in Miami, Florida.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret vet wowed in a classic black blazer dress with gathered sleeves.

Her leggy display extended to a pair of black pointed-toe, backless heels with beaded thongs.

The Tropic of C founder turned heads in the silky black dress with banded waistband and three-quarter length gathered sleeves.

Her long blonde hair was parted to the side and flowed perfectly down her back in a smooth, straight style.

Pieces of “magnificent, contemporary and daring Roman fine jewelry” completed her classic look.

The swimwear designer wore diamond earrings with a square pendant, rings, a trendy necklace and a sparkling double bangle.

Sharing with her 16.1 million followers, the runway star shared two photos on her profile – one standing and another of her sitting at a table in black and white.

The bomb used emojis of gemstones, diamond rings and pink flowers before marking the jewelry mark.

With her face framed by the glow of tall white chandeliers, the fashionista was exquisite.

And she showed off a cream manicure on short, natural nails.

On Instagram Stories, she shared more footage from the evening.

“A beautiful evening with @bulgari” was written on a close-up photo of a bouquet of flowers with an orange glow.

Another article featured Victoria’s Secret angel Lily Aldridge, 35.

Aldridge wore her black hair in a middle part and pulled back into a chic bun. Her hot pink Halston dress created a nice contrast to her blonde friend’s look.

And of course she gave life to a gorgeous Bulgari ruby ​​choker and earring set.

The model-turned-designer reposted a black-and-white video shared by Clayd Yila, who is an executive assistant at Lions Model Management.

He looked dapper in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The look was extended with a black bow tie.

“Arm candy,” she wrote in the photo of the two as they struck a fierce side-by-side pose in the starry feature.