Bay Mens Basketball Holds Late Glen Oaks Run
CENTERVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Bay College Norse men’s basketball team (2-0) ended up outlasting the Glen Oaks Community College Vikings (1-1) in a quick game on Saturday afternoon. The Norse escaped a last-minute comeback attempt to win by a final score of 74-69.
Despite an ominous start in which the Vikings got a robbery and basket on first tap, the Norse came out hot. Carter Hudson (FR, Escanaba, MI) hit a pair of threes in the next two possessions, and Lamar grayson (FR, Richfield, MN) touched a third in the opening minutes. Bay took an early 9-5 lead.
From that point on, the game continued in a back and forth motion. Bay would have an answer for just about anything the Vikings could muster. After Glen Oaks tied the score at 22, the Scandinavians found their own way. A Justin nelson (FR, Iron River, MI) basket capped a 9-2 run.
Although Bay held the lead for much of the first half, they were never able to pull away and hung on to a 41-39 lead at halftime.
This trend continued in the second half. Diang Gatluak (SO, Sioux Falls, SD) landed a massive two-handed dunk early in the second half and suffered a foul on the play. After converting the free throw, Bay found himself ahead 48- 43.
This gap was quickly closed and the Scandinavians would have to attack the edge again to separate from their hosts. Up to one point, Bay turned to Nelson in the paint who hit his shot and the free throw that followed to bring the score to 50-47. Bay hit the line on the next two possessions, converting their free throws, en route to an 8-2 run.
Glen Oaks did not want to disappear. They wereted no time in closing the gap to two points, once again putting pressure on the Norse.
As time elapsed, Bay twice took their game’s biggest lead to nine points. They found themselves in the lead 71-62 with less than a minute to go.
Caleb Sullivan (FR, Riverview, MI) has been able to breathe life into the Vikings’ chances over time. He would be the victim of a fault by emptying a three-point basket. Sullivan completed the four-point possession making it 71-66 with 35.9 seconds left.
At this point, the Vikings were forced to expand the game by sending the Scandinavians to the charity band. Gatluak hit a pair, and after a missed possession from Glen Oaks, Gatluak went one-for-two of the strip, giving Bay an eight-point lead.
Tyrant Rodgers (FR, Indianapolis, IN) hit a three in a final effort, but Bay returned the ball within limits with nine seconds remaining, keeping the Vikings’ hope alive. However, they couldn’t strike again and the Scandinavians survived on the road to start the season with two wins.
I was very pleased with our team’s overall effort today, said Bay College head coach Matt Johnson. Glen Oaks is a very good basketball team, they play incredibly fast and their home crowd was very energetic and in the game. It was a very difficult environment to play. It was exactly what we want from the early season games. Coming from this 2-0 weekend shows a lot about the character of our team. Our depth was the deciding factor today. We had a few of our benchmark guys who didn’t score as much as usual, but we had other guys who stepped up and carried the load. I thought of Diang [Gatluak] was unbelievable. He dominated the glass, played very well on defense and had his best offensive game.
Garluak had a really big day for the Norse and finished with 21 points and was a monstrous rebound presence throughout. Dewayne Thompson (FR, St. Paul, MN) scored seven points in the third quarter to reach 13 points, while Grayson finished his day with ten points.
Rodgers led the Vikings with 18 points, while Brayden Saxton (FR, South Bend, IN) scored 12 points in the first half to finish with 14 in the game.
Bay College is preparing for its home opener on Monday night. They will be hosting Lake Superior States JV at 8 p.m.
