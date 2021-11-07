Connect with us

Fashion

Fulton hits Ottawa Marquette convincingly 55-14 | Boys

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Fulton painted an attacking football masterpiece all over the canvas of the Ottawa Marquette defense for a 55-14 victory Nov. 6 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 20-0 lead over Ottawa Marquette.

The Steamers kept a 27-7 margin at halftime at the expense of the Crusaders.

Fulton took control in the third quarter with a 55-7 advantage over Ottawa Marquette.

You’re reading a newsletter powered by ScoreStream, a global leader in fan-focused sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by download the ScoreStream app. Nearly one million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this free and convenient app.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://qctimes.com/sports/high-school/football/boys/fulton-blitzes-ottawa-marquette-in-convincing-fashion-55-14/article_a08d8606-ae35-59fc-b85c-d0074dfbd529.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: