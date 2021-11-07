SUMMARY: Macknair and Hunt advance to National Championships; Men Cross Country fourth at the regional





The University of Shippensburg’s men’s cross-country team secured a fourth place finish Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Atlantic Region Championships, narrowly missing an automatic qualification for the Nationals, while the juniors Chayce Macknair and second Hayden Hunt have obtained individual qualifications for national championships due to their respective finishes. Shippensburg ran the 10k Saturday for the first time in a cross country race since the 2019 regional championships, both events taking place at the West Branch Course in Lock Haven at the Stern Athletic Complex. The team’s fourth place finish was impressive considering that only two of the seven SU ​​riders had ever run a collegiate 10k cross-country (Macknair and junior Drew dailey ). Charleston won the tag team championship with a whirlwind of 22 points; their team notes a direct correlation with the finishes of individual team members. Golden Eagle runners finished 2-3-4-5-8, and even their non-scorers won the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) all-region rankings by placing 11th and 16th. Edinboro, champions of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), secured a berth for the national championships with a second-place tag team with 71 points. The five Fighting Scot riders all placed 21st or better to record All-Region accolades. SU fought with Concord for the third and final automatic qualifying spot. The Mountain Lions, backed by racing champion Isaac Prather, scored 98 points (1-13-18-28-38) to win the auction, while the Raiders scored 116 points (9-10-31-32 -34) in fourth position. Shippensburg, consisting mostly of two groups, ran at the same pace for most of the race. Macknair and Hunt, ahead of their fellow Raiders, eventually parted ways with runners from other unqualified schools around the race’s 8k mark. They finished ninth and 10th and were separated by a second Macknair crossing the finish line in 31:21 and Hunt in 31:22. Their performances are the region’s first honors for a Raider since 2018. Macknair, in his second 10k of collegiate cross-country, improved his 2019 regional run by exactly 90 seconds. Second year Aiden Gonder , Dailey and second year Ian sherlock finished four seconds apart: Gonder 32nd (32:32), Dailey 33rd (32:34) and Sherlock 35th (32:36). Dailey, who was the No. 1 SU runner at the 2019 regional meet, improved his previous 10K PR by 17 seconds. Not far behind the scoring runners were the freshmen Jacob Mavretic and junior Kevin Wagner , who finished in 41st and 42nd places. Mavretic crossed the finish line in 32:50 just 14 seconds behind Sherlock while Wagner scored at 32:53. Macknair and Hunt earned their individual NCAA National Championships qualifiers due to their status as top 2 runners from a non-automatic qualifying school. The eight men who finished ahead of them in Saturday’s race are all from one of the three leading schools in the race’s team standings. The performances mark the first time a Raider has individually qualified for the NCAA National Championships (without their teammates) since Matt Gillette in 2012. That year, Gillette won the All-America Honors with a 17th place finish. The official pitch announcement for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country National Championships is slated for Monday. Shippensburg (4th, 116 points) 9. Chayce Macknair 31:21

